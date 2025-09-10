Jets Offense Suffers Scare Before Week 2 Matchup vs Bills
The New York Jets will take on one of their biggest rivals on Sunday when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to MetLife Stadium.
New York is hard at working preparing for the matchup, but there was a scare for the team on Wednesday. Reporters took to social media to share that tight end Mason Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury.
"Mason Taylor has an ankle injury and might not practice today," The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said. "Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is still being evaluated. Jay Tufele (personal) isn't practicing today."
ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that it is the same ankle that gave Taylor some trouble throughout training camp, but also noted that he was seen working off on his own.
The Jets had a scare on Wednesday
"Jets injury update: TE Mason Taylor (ankle), KR Kene Nwangwu (hamstring). For the Taylor, it's the same ankle he injured in the preseason. They're "managing" the injury, per (Aaron Glenn)," Cimini said. "...Jets practice: TE Mason Taylor (ankle) working off to the side."
If the Jets were to lose Taylor Week 2, that would be a pretty significant blow to Justin Fields and the offense overall. Taylor didn't have a massive NFL debut, but he was fourth in receiving yards on the team with 20 yards. He had one catch for 20 yards, which was the most in the tight end room ahead of Jeremy Ruckert who had 16 yards. Taylor is a passing threat for Fields, but also impressed the Jets with his blocking throughout the summer. The Jets ran all over the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1, including Fields. Taylor certainly helped with that.
Although the stats weren't huge for Taylor, what's important to note is that he was on the field for 88 percent of the Jets' offensive plays Week 1. He got the start and was on the field for 56 offensive plays. In comparison, Ruckert only was on the field for 45 percent of the Jets' offensive plays (29 snaps).
Garrett Wilson is the Jets' clear No. 1 receiving option. But Taylor showed some flashes throughout the offense and quickly became the No. 1 tight end pass-catching option. As more word is provided about Taylor's ankle, it will be shared here.
More NFL: Jets Sign Ex-Bengals And Lions WR, Shake Up Practice Squad