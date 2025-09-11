Jets Rise In Power Rankings Despite Familiarly Crushing Loss To Steelers
The New York Jets suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
I don't think there are many people who would be surprised when given that information at face value, but the club looked great on the offensive side of the ball and made plays during the middle quarters that were reminiscent of an organization that was... competent.
No, seriously!
Justin Fields played the best game of his entire career, finishing 16-for-22 with 218 passing yards, 48 rushing yards and three total touchdowns -- all while preventing turnovers and earning a career-best quarterback rating (119.1). Garrett Wilson caught seven passes and was on the receiving end of his former college quarterback's lone touchdown pass. Breece Hall was back to his old self, putting up 145 all-purpose yards on 21 touches.
Can you see why some folks might actually be encouraged despite the loss? Bleacher Report clearly can...
Jets rise in latest power rankings by Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report revealed their power rankings ahead of Week 2.
The Jets rose from No. 28 to No. 25 despite their crushing defeat, with the positives being rather obvious for writer Brent Sobleski:
The Jets found a way to lose, yet a silver lining exists even in defeat: They showed significant promise on offense, which hasn't been the case in quite some time.
QB Justin Fields performed well in his debut with Gang Green. He completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 48 yards and two scores...
The Jets didn't lose because of their quarterback. Instead, the defense and special teams let them down.
It'll remain to be seen if Gang Green will be steady risers, but for now it probably feels nice to sit ahead of the New England Patriots (No. 26) and Miami Dolphins (No. 29).
