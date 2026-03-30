One Low-Cost Free Agent Jets Should Sign

The New York Jets currently have just over $39.5 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. That's plenty of money to spend and an opportunity for the franchise to bolster the roster even further.

The big story of the week across the National Football League is the annual league meetings, which are taking place through April 1 in Phoenix, Arizona. Free agency and the trade market have quieted down a bit anyway, with the 2026 NFL Draft under one month away. While this is the case, it doesn't mean the Jets should stop looking.

The first wave of free agency has been done for almost two weeks to this point, but deals around the league have trickled in since. There are still plenty of talented guys out there who will impact teams in 2026 still out there looking for their next job. While the Jets have enough money to make a splash, let's dive into the market and find an option who could help New York at a low projected price point for the 2026 season.

Darren Waller — Spotrac Projected AAV $3.2 Million

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) runs out for player introductions prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mason Taylor is the Jets' No. 1 tight end, and absolutely should be. Behind him, the Jets currently have Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods. Adding another pass-catching weapon to the mix would be wise, especially with how the passing offense went in 2025. Geno Smith is an upgrade, but he still needs options to throw to.

Plus, the idea of adding a tight end isn't crazy, especially seeing how there have been rumors out there that the Jets could have some interest in Oregon tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq. If the Jets don't draft an option to pair with Taylor, signing Waller would be a low-cost way to add big-time talent. Spotrac currently has his projected market value at just over $3.2 million across one season. He returned to football in 2025 with the Miami Dolphins after retiring ahead of the 2024 season. Waller had 23 catches for 283 yards and six touchdowns in his return in just nine games.

That's pretty good production, especially for just nine games of playing time. Waller is best as a red zone threat. At a projected price of $3.2 million, the Jets obviously could afford him. When he was at his best, he was racking up over 1,100 receiving yards and over 100 catches in a season. He may not be that guy any longer, but he could be a perfect and low-cost complement for the second-yard Taylor.