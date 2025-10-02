Jets Country

Star QB Prospect Could 'Save Jets From Justin Fields Nightmare'

The Jets might not be happy with their Justin Fields experience...

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images
The New York Jets took a big risk in the offseason by cutting ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of signing the much younger Justin Fields.

Fields has been through his fair share of ups and downs this year. He looked great in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers but struggled mightily in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. After missing Week 3, Fields was solid again in Week 4. But there are still members of the media who don't believe in Fields and think the Jets should replace him.

FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested that South Carolina quarterback prospect LaNorris Sellers could save the Jets from their "nightmare" with Fields.

Jets linked to South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Seller
Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"If we're talking upside, LaNorris Sellers is the guy. While he doesn't have the accuracy of Mendoza, Sellers combines a strong arm with high-end elusiveness," Carter wrote. "He has the tools to be an elite dual-threat quarterback, but he'll need to land in a system that can support his growth. Is that New York? Well, if the team sticks with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand next year, it might be.

"Fields isn't the answer in New York, but Engstrand will have an extended look at why Fields isn't the answer, which can help him figure out how to best develop Sellers, who should be a better passer than Fields. Sellers isn't a sure thing like Mendoza is, but the talent is there and you can argue that his speed gives him the better ceiling, even if he's less likely to hit that ceiling."

Fields hasn't been bad enough this year for the situation to be considered a nightmare, as Carter suggests, but there's still a chance the Jets look to upgrade from him in the offseason.

Sellers is one of the highest upside players in the entire upcoming draft class. If he can put all the pieces together, the Jets could look to land him at the top of the first round.

But at the end of the day, the Jets' decision to replace Fields will likely hinge on his production down the stretch. While Sellers is a high upside option, the Jets' current quarterback situation isn't bad enough to consider drafting a new high upside quarterback at the top of the first round.

