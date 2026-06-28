The 3 Most Overrated Jets (and How They Can Prove Themselves in 2026)

With summer break now in full swing ahead of the start of training camp on July 25, the Jets' focus will begin the shift to which players still have more to prove heading into the 2026 season.

Following a 3-14 first season under head coach Aaron Glenn and a horrific power ranking slot that ignores the real context, several players have a lot to prove with so many new additions and talented rookies joining the roster.

While some players have either surpassed expectations or continue to develop into who they were expected to become, others are simply being judged on their potential and not as much on how they have actually performed.

With that in mind, here are the three most overrated players on New York's roster going into the 2026 season, and how they can shed that label.

Olu Fashanu, LT

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Olu Fashanu (74) blocks for quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 11th overall pick in the 2024 draft had lofty expectations placed on him in Gang Green. While he has all the potential to eventually live up to the hype with his physical traits and high ceiling, Fashanu still has some technical issues that he needs to work on after taking a step back in Year 2.

To be fair, though, Fashanu was put in a bad spot last season on a team that featured a revolving door of quarterbacks. Now that veteran Geno Smith is under center, Fashanu has quietly become a huge beneficiary following the QB changes.

If Fashanu wants to take that next step and show that the hype is real, he must improve against the run. According to Pro Football Focus, Fashanu had the 39th-ranked overall grade (69.2) and 27th-ranked pass blocking grade (74.5) out of 89 qualified tackles last season. His run blocking grade (57.1), meanwhile, left a lot to be desired at 65th.

At the left tackle position, specifically, Fashanu's 69.2 overall grade last season was a dip from the 74.3 grade that he posted in his rookie campaign. The 2026 season is going to be all about Fashanu showing that last season was an outlier and that the hype placed on him is real.

Jamien Sherwood, LB

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sherwood has spent each of his first five seasons with the Jets and recently signed a three-year, $45 million extension during the 2025 offseason. While the annual salary of $15 million placed him among the sport's elite at LB, it is a curious case to see if Sherwood's pay increase will lead to more production on the field or if the Jets have put themselves at a crossroads.

While PFF gave Sherwood the 15th-ranked run defense grade (81.1) and the 24th-ranked pass rush grade (70.5) out of 88 qualified LBs last season, he was also benched during the regular season. With the contract behind him and the expectations placed upon him, the Jets are certainly counting on him fitting into the starting role this season.

Sherwood led the Jets with 154 total tackles last season, but he struggled in coverage with four TDs allowed. However, the decisions the Jets made in the draft show how confident they still are with Sherwood and why it is now or never for him to develop more consistency and prove that the sizable contract extension was worth it.

Harrison Phillips, DT

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Phillips is coming off his first season with the Jets after previous stints with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, bringing some much-needed experience to a mostly unproven group. While he has instantly become a fan-favorite in Gang Green and has been a huge mentor for offseason acquisition T'Vondre Sweat, his pass rush could still use some work.

In 358 pass rush snaps last season, Phillips only amassed 0.5 sacks and one QB hit to go along with 10 total pressures. With 17 starts and a 61% snap count to his credit from the 2025 campaign, that is nowhere near the kind of production you would like to see from a proven veteran like Phillips.

Granted, his 60 total tackles were fifth-most on the entire team last season, a squad that was historically one of the worst defenses in NFL history. However, additions like Sweat, free agent David Onyemata and fourth-round pick Darrell Jackson Jr. could put even more pressure on Phillips to perform on the field.

He has clearly developed a strong reputation among the Jets fan base and his teammates. However, if he is going to improve on the field and match his leadership and personality off it, he needs to generate more pressure on opposing QBs and prove that he can be a difference-maker on a front that is a lot more talented than it was last season.