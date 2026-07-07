What to Make of Kevin O'Connell Comments About Darren Mougey's Jets Strategy

Even with NFL teams on vacation, the news never sleeps around the league, especially when it involves a top-flight coach speaking out glowingly about another organization.

The New York Jets are unsure what they have in head coach Aaron Glenn. The former Pro Bowl cornerback turned coach won just three games in his first year with the team. Many believe he is on the hot seat entering 2026.

While New York remains confident in Glenn's plan for the organization and has loved what they have seen from general manager Darren Mougey, it's easy for fans to look elsewhere at coaches around the league who could replace Glenn if things don't go well in 2026.

At the top of the list is Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. And recent comments from the offensive-minded coach will only ignite that fire for Jets fans around the country.

Kevin O'Connell praises Darren Mougey's job with Jets

Jets fans hoping to see a quality coach be interested in their team next season were thrilled when O'Connell spoke about the team's offseason plan at the American Century Championship last week.

O'Connell, a friend of general manager Darren Mougey and a former college roommate, didn't hold back about the Jets' future.

“I just think the plan that he’s had has been really well thought-out," O'Connell said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "It’s one thing — a lot of teams put the time and the energy in to have as much good planning as you can — but it’s about the execution of those plans. The way Darren has gone about it doesn’t surprise me."

New York has rebuilt its roster on both sides of the ball this offseason and has plenty of resources to continue to do so over the next few years. They are expected to have over $78 million in cap space next season and will hold three first-round picks at their disposal in what is supposed to be an excellent rookie class for key positions of need.

O'Connell sees that. And he sees a future where the Jets (with Mougey leading the way) find a way to be competitive.

"Most of the time I was complimenting him on whether it was a great draft they had, or how they handled some of their internal situations there," O'Connell said via Dunleavy.

Most NFL fans see that as a way for Jets fans to feel good about where the team is heading. For a collection of the fanbase, though, there is something deeper going on.

Even if that isn't actually the case.

A deeper meaning?

While O'Connell's comments will excite a small band of the Jets' fanbase, there's nothing really here.

New York is willing to trust in Glenn's plan despite a poor first season, as they should. Really good coaches, from Bill Parcells to Dan Campbell, struggled in their first year while establishing a culture, only to turn things around quickly after.

There's reason to hope Glenn can be one of those coaches. He's openly talked about learning from mistakes he made last season and has a better roster that fits his scheme on both sides of the ball. Any improvement in wins and quality of play will all but push the Jets to give Glenn a chance to get the 2027 season as well.

At the same time, the Jets won't be in a spot to pry O'Connell away from the Vikings either, if things don't work out with Glenn.

O'Connell signed an extension with Minnesota that keeps him in the North Star State until 2029. The Vikings love his offensive game plan and his ability to get the most out of any quarterback on the roster. He went 9-8 with the collective mess the Vikings had to deal with last season, for example.

He's not going anywhere. All his comments this week were about was paying respect to a friend in Mougey.

Jets fans SHOULD focus on O'Connell's comments as a prime example of a team going in the right direction. Nothing more, nothing less. Whatever coaching hopes those same fans are looking for, they are looking in the wrong places.

As unfortunate as that may seem for some.