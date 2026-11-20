Sitting at 2-8 at the midpoint of the season, the Jets are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season.

There are several reasons you can point to for New York’s failures this season, including injuries, questionable coaching decisions, and poor execution by the players. Ultimately, this iteration of the team just hasn’t played winning football, and as a result, another coaching turnover will likely occur.

If this is the case, they will also overhaul the roster in the offseason and add some fresh faces to the mix. Although it’s still too early to determine, here are four upcoming Jets free agents the team shouldn't bring back.

1. Braiden McGregor, EDGE

Despite making little to no contributions during his first two years, Braiden McGregor somehow made the Jets’ final roster once again. To everyone’s surprise, it finally looked like he was showing some real progression in the team’s Week 1 win against the Titans.

The former Michigan Wolverine finished with three total tackles and played a key role in helping New York hold Tennessee to just 68 rushing yards, earning a 77.2 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite this, McGregor was unable to provide a similar impact before his season was cut short after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Bears. Although the former 2024 undrafted free agent displayed some flashes in Week 1, he just hasn’t provided enough production to warrant another contract.

Through 23 career games, he’s recorded just 28 total tackles, one sack, and 11 pressures. He’s shown little progress as an edge rusher, and he hasn't proven to be a quality depth contributor. In his absence, Nate Lynn has established himself as the better option, registering five total tackles and a sack in just 51 defensive snaps.

Given his lack of development and limited production, New York shouldn’t re-sign McGregor.

2. Kene Nwangwu, RB/KR

Before the season, Kene Nwangwu was widely considered to be an instrumental piece of the Jets despite not having a role on offense. Over his six-year career, Nwangwu has established himself as one of the premier kick returners, averaging 28.8 yards per return and returning five kicks for a touchdown.

Last year, Nwangwu led all qualifying returners in yards per return (33.6) and was one of five players to return a kick for a touchdown, per PFF. However, the former Iowa State Cyclone has taken a significant step back this season.

Through six games, Nwangwu has returned 16 kicks for an average of 24 yards per return, which is the lowest average of his career. Although a back and knee injury have hampered him this year, Nwangwu clearly doesn’t have the same explosiveness he once did.

While having a dynamic returner on special teams is a game-changer, his limited production and injury history should give New York enough reason to move on.

3. Tim Patrick, WR

The Jets weren’t expecting Tim Patrick to be one of their top receivers this season. Instead, they hoped the nine-year veteran could mentor the younger receivers and play a key role in the run game as a blocker.

That hasn’t been the case. Although a groin injury forced him to miss the first four games, Patrick returned for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Browns, where he recorded two receptions for 26 yards.

Barring an explosive performance to close out the year, Tim Patrick is likely as good as gone. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since then, Patrick has appeared in just two games, recording one reception for 15 yards, and has been a healthy scratch. A big reason Patrick has been inactive these last few weeks is that he simply hasn’t been much of a factor.

About to turn 33 on Monday, Patrick has displayed regression as a blocker and receiver and has done more harm than good for New York. He’s committed two costly penalties this season—one of which negated an Omar Cooper Jr. touchdown on the opening drive, stifling the momentum the Jets’ offense had leading up to the play.

With this, it’s best if both sides move on in the offseason.

4. Harrison Phillips, DT

Since being traded to New York days before the start of the 2025 season, Harrison Phillips quickly emerged as one of the team's locker room leaders. While the nine-year veteran has been a great locker room guy, his production has declined significantly this season.

Through 10 games, Phillips has registered 36 total tackles, 10 of which came in a single game, eight pressures, and 17 stops. His play, particularly against the run, has not been up to his standard.

Last year, Phillips earned a 76.4 run-defense grade, per PFF, which ranked sixth among 134 qualifying interior defenders. Meanwhile, this season, Phillips has a 57.1 run-defense grade, the second-lowest mark of his career.

With his play declining and New York giving Darrell Jackson Jr. and Jack Heflin more opportunities, there just isn’t room for Phillips anymore.

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