3 Top Rookies Turning Heads for Detroit Lions at Training Camp
The Detroit Lions have been looking for immediate contributions from their rookie class, and three first-year players – wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, and guard Tate Ratledge – are showcasing early signs that they could play significant roles in 2025.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at why TeSlaa, Williams and Ratledge have been turning heads thus far in training camp.
TeSlaa Making Plays
Among the camp standouts so far, TeSlaa continues to shine.
The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Arkansas product gave fans and coaches a highlight-reel moment against Atlanta last Friday, running a sharp wheel route out of the slot before leaping to haul in a touchdown. He finished the night with two catches for 18 yards and the aforementioned score, building further momentum toward carving out an early-season role among the Lions’ pass-catchers.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently praised TeSlaa’s development, claiming the third-round pick was “trending” upward and “doing well,” while Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff was even more complimentary.
“(He’s) done a great job getting better every day,” the veteran quarterback said of the Hudsonville, Mich., native.
With his size, strong hands and consistent growth, TeSlaa is positioning himself as a valuable option in Detroit’s receivers room.
Williams Anchoring Line
First-rounder Tyleik Williams has been tasked with stepping into a major role right away, especially with Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal sidelined.
While Williams’ preseason debut against the Falcons didn’t produce eye-popping stats, his presence in the trenches was felt. He clogged up running lanes and helped control the middle of the line, showcasing why Campbell & Co. made him their top pick this past April.
The Lions’ staff has emphasized urgency and consistency with Williams, pushing him to bring maximum intensity on every snap. If he continues progressing, his ability to anchor the line could pay dividends for a defense that is currently banged up along the interior. His steady integration into the starting lineup is a promising sign for Detroit’s front seven.
Ratledge Looking Part of ‘Starting NFL Guard’
Ratledge, Detroit’s second-round selection this past April, also made his preseason debut against Atlanta, and looked every bit the part of an NFL starter. Lining up at right guard with the first-team offense, Ratledge held his own through the first quarter and into the second, not allowing a single defender to beat him.
The Georgia product also was impressive in his one-on-one battles with Miami Dolphins defenders this week.
"I thought, I've got to be careful, I don't — Tate Ratledge looked like a starting NFL guard yesterday, which fires me up," Campbell said ahead of the team's second day of joint practices against the Dolphins. "It's early, that's step one, but the kid's getting better."
Ratledge himself has leaned on his physicality as his foundation, while continuing to fine-tune his technique.
“My best ability is to come in here and play as physical as I can and clean up the technique later,” he said.
Goff also noted the rookie’s maturity, pointing to his big-game experience with the Bulldogs.
"I've said this earlier in the year, but Tate's maturity has been so impressive. Him being able to step in there, these last two days weren't even close to too big for him," Goff said. "I think you get these guys from big programs, they've played in national championships and this stuff's kind of just whatever to them. He's one of those guys, certainly.”
That poise has already earned Ratledge respect from the veteran members of Detroit’s locker room. And it very well could accelerate his path toward a permanent starting role on the Lions’ offensive line.