5 Draft Prospects to Watch in National Championship Game

In a matchup fans of college football are anticipating, No. 1 Alabama (12-0) takes on No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) in the 2021 National Championship Game.

There are no shortage of NFL Draft prospects playing in the finale of the college football playoff. They will be looking to make significant plays to help their respective teams and raise their draft profile at the same time.

Here are five draft prospects Detroit Lions fans should pay attention to during the National Championship game.

Quarterback Justin Fields - Ohio State

Matthew Stafford turns 33 during the offseason, and the Lions organization could decide to move on from the veteran franchise passer.

Drafting his replacement during this offseason also seems more likely than ever before.

Against Clemson, Fields showcased his toughness and his skill set when he completed 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns in the Buckeyes 49-28 upset victory.

He has been recently mocked to the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft.

© Adam Cairns, Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith - Alabama

Based on his college career, Smith has entered into the conversation of being the best wide receiver in Alabama history.

"He's long-strider, he's got long arms, he's a tough 1-on-1 matchup and I just love how he attacks. I went to practice Saturday -- this kid doesn't take a rep off," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on Sunday. "He's a gunner on the punt team. He returns punts. He returns kickoffs. He's just going to be a guy that, wherever he goes, he'll be a breath of fresh air for that organization. They will love his approach to the game -- very similar to Julio (Jones), just as far as hardest-working guy on the team."

Ohio State's defense must account for the Heisman Trophy winner on Monday evening, as Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has developed a strong connection with his talented receiving corps.

Quarterback Mac Jones - Alabama

Many pundits are revisiting their expectations for the Crimson Tide's quarterback, as Jones has potentially worked his way into the first-round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He is much more of a pocket passer and will not scare anyone with his scrambling ability.

However, Jones has displayed elite accuracy during his tenure.

On Monday, many fans of college football are excited to tune in to potentially witness more explosive plays and deep throws to DeVonta Smith.

© Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

Surtain's father had a solid 11-year career playing in the NFL and was a second-round pick in the 1998 NFL draft.

If the talented defensive back declares for the draft, many pundits believe he would be drafted higher than his father by being selected in the first-round.

In 2020, Surtain was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was integral in Alabama's victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

Surtain recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, one interception, and one touchdown this season, and he's fared well against many of the top receivers he's been assigned to square off against.



Cornerback Shaun Wade - Ohio State

On Monday, there will be plenty of talented defensive backs showcasing their skills on both teams.

Among them is Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade, who will be looking to bounce back from a poor performance against Clemson.

He has already come out and stated he is requesting to match up against Smith on Monday.

“You already know who I want to go up against at the end of the day. We're just focused on this win and the way of getting the win. At the end of the day, what Coach (Kerry) Coombs says every day is we've got to win by one point to get the National Championship," Wade said this week. "That's the obstacle. At the end of the day we've got to put the best on the best and just go from there, play different things, and just go from there.”

Wade is being projected by many draft analysts to be selected early in the 2021 NFL draft.

In 2020, Wade has recorded 29 tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections for the 7-0 Buckeyes squad.

If Ohio State's defense is to limit the Crimson Tide's high-powered offense, Wade must have a solid performance in the national title game.

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

More from SI All Lions:

Lions' Coaching Search: Dan Campbell Interviews This Week

Two Trade Offers Lions Could Make Texans for Deshaun Watson

Why Darrell Bevell Is a Much Better Option for Lions than Marvin Lewis

Report: Lions' Interview with Robert Saleh Went 'Great'

Lions Impressed with Marvin Lewis, 'In Play' for Head Coach Position

Todd McShay Has Lions Drafting Wide Receiver in Latest Mock Draft

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.