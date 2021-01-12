Report: Dan Campbell Has Strong Support from Lions' Front Office

Read more on the possibility Dan Campbell is the next Detroit Lions head coach.

As the search for the Detroit Lions' next head coach continues, reports are coming in regarding how certain interviews have gone and how different candidates are being perceived.

On Monday, Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell completed his interview with the Lions.

"#Lions rumors had them falling in love with #49ers DC Robert Saleh as HC. But source tells me there is influence in their building that favors Dan Campbell, the former #Cowboys TE now a top #Saints assistant," Mike Fisher of SI Cowboy Maven tweeted.

Campbell, the fifth candidate to interview for Detroit's vacancy, played tight end for the organization from 2006-08.

In three seasons, Campbell caught 23 passes in 19 games with Detroit.

His career finished with the Saints in 2009, when he missed the entire season with a knee injury.

In the past 11 years, he has coached with both the Saints and Miami Dolphins.

Another top candidate for Detroit's vacancy is 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who reportedly earned a second interview with the N.Y. Jets on Tuesday.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles are also expected to conduct interviews with the Lions' front office this week.

