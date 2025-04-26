Detroit Lions 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

All Lions

Here is a list of undrafted free agents the Lions will sign after 2025 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft reaching its conclusion, the Detroit Lions will now have the opportunity to compliment their draft class by adding players from the pool of undrafted free agents.

One of the areas the Lions targeted early in the draft was the trenches, as their first two picks addressed the defensive and offensive line. General manager Brad Holmes stated that continuing to add talent in the trenches is a priority for the organization.

“Yeah. I mean we would’ve like to have come away – we knew that we wanted to add more youth into the offensive line, and like I told you guys, maybe at the end of the season, that’s always going to be at the forefront, no matter what," Holmes said. "So, that’s always going to go into every single Draft probably. But the defensive line, the same way. I mean, that’s the foundation of – that’s where games are won, and so I think it’s going to always be of importance. It’s not going to be just, ‘You’ve got to have this edge rusher, you’ve got to have this –‘ The OL, DL, it starts there.”

The Lions have a history of finding undrafted free agents who make the team's final roster out of training camp. Two from last year's crop, wide receiver Isaiah Williams and safety Loren Strickland, broke camp with the team as members of the 53-man roster.

In past years, players such as Brock Wight (2021), Jerry Jacobs (2021), Demetrius Taylor (2022) and Steven Gilmore (2023) have all also made the roster out of training camp after joining the Lions as undrafted free agents.

Picks made by Lions in 2025 NFL Draft

Round 1, pick 28 — Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2, pick 57 — Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Round 3, pick 70 — Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Round 5, pick 171 — Miles Frazier, OL, LSU
Round 6, pick 196 — Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
Round 7, pick 230 — Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
Round 7, pick 244 — Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

Lions 2025 UDFA list

North Dakota State OL Mason Miller
Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn
Ohio RB Anthony Tyus III
Syracuse WR Jackson Meeks ($200,000 guaranteed)
Grand Valley State S Ian Kennelly

