Detroit Lions' Rookies Report to Training Camp Saturday
The beginning of training camp across the National Football League is now upon us.
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected seven college prospects who are set to begin their initial journey into the professional ranks.
Along with the Lions, rookies are set to report for the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
"We just achieved the goal of we stuck to what we said we were going to do and that's just get good football players and get the best football players that fit what we're looking for," general manager Brad Holmes said following the completion of his first draft with the Lions. "I believe that's what we set out to do and we did."
With the addition of talented players on both sides of the football, the organization believes they have targeted players who fit in the modern era of the league.
"All these players we felt do fit the new-age modern era of where the game is going," Holmes said.
Holmes and Co. believe that the new era of collaboration within the organization will aid in the retooling of the roster moving forward.
Holmes explained further, "I think I learned that first off you have to surround yourself with great people and you have to trust them. In this chair you don't have the time to really do every single thing you want to, so you have to make sure you're on the same page and really trust the great people you surrounded yourself with and I believe that's what we did."
Veterans will report on Tuesday, July 27, with the first training camp practice set to take place the following day.
Picks made by Lions in 2021 NFL Draft:
- Round 1, Pick 7 -- Oregon OL Penei Sewell
- Round 2, Pick 41 -- Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike
- Round 3, Pick 72 -- North Carolina State DT Alim McNeill
- Round 3, Pick 101 -- Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Round 4, Pick 112 -- USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Round 4, Pick 113 -- Purdue LB Derrick Barnes
- Round 7, Pick 257 -- Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson