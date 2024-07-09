Jared Goff 2024 Best Bets Breakdown
Jared Goff has been superb over the last two seasons for the Detroit Lions.
In addition to being the ideal leader for a team rising among the ranks in the NFL, he has been among the best statistical quarterbacks in the entire league. He was in the top-five among quarterbacks in both passing yards and touchdowns a season ago.
For his efforts, Goff was rewarded with a four-year contract extension that gives him the stability of being the team's quarterback of the future. As a result, much will be expected of him heading into the 2024 campaign and beyond as the Lions enter their Super Bowl window.
With this, he has the opportunity to continue building a strong career within an offense that has been one of the league's best over the last two seasons.
Here is a breakdown of futures bets involving Goff for the 2024 NFL season.
All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Passing yards
Best bet: Over 4,050 (-110)
Goff has surpassed 4,400 yards in each of his last two campaigns with the Lions. Though Josh Reynolds is gone, and as a result the passer won't have one of his top targets, there's still a lot to like about what the Lions have to offer at the receiver position.
With the team having plans for Jahmyr Gibbs to be more of a presence in the passing game, the Lions could have a new big-time weapon. Additionally, Jameson Williams appears primed for a bigger role after showing flashes of stardom last season.
He'll also have the benefit of working with All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and emerging standout tight end Sam LaPorta. Both players had superb 2023 campaigns and could get even more targets in 2024.
Goff has also been one of the league's most durable passers in recent years. He has played in all 17 regular season games in each of the last two campaigns. With Ben Johnson back as the offensive coordinator, the Lions' passing game should remain explosive.
Passing touchdowns
Best bet: Over 25.5 (-110)
Goff has surpassed this number in all but three of his seasons as a full-time starter. With all the weapons around him, paired with having reliable targets in the red zone, it seems to be a safe bet to expect him to surpass this total.
Because the Lions' main identity is with their ground game, there are avenues for the offense to land big plays in the passing game. Johnson is very creative and uses the run as a way to set up the team's play-action passing game.
If Williams and Gibbs can both reach their potential as receivers, they can create explosive plays that result in touchdowns. This will help boost Goff's passing score total.
Additionally, St. Brown and LaPorta both had 10 receiving scores last year. Among other skills both have, they were tough for opponents to cover in the red zone. With the Lions at points generating long drives, these red zone touchdown passes are always in play.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.