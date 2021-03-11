Report: Lions Planning to Release Cornerback Justin Coleman

Cornerback Justin Coleman will be released by the Detroit Lions

Veteran Justin Coleman's tenure in Motown has reportedly come to a close.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have decided to part ways with Coleman after he spent the past two seasons in Detroit.

Coleman's release will reportedly occur before the start of the league year.

"The move will happen before the start of the league year. Coleman was due $8.9 million this fall. Depending on if the move is given a June 1 designation, the Lions will save between $5 million and $9 million of cap space," Dave Birkett reported.

Detroit saves slightly over $4.9 million in cap space with a typical release from his contract or $9 million if they choose to use the June 1 designation.

When former general manager Bob Quinn looked to bolster his secondary during the 2019 offseason, cornerback Justin Coleman was a name that rose to the top of the list.

Coleman proceeded to ink a four-year, $36 million contract with Detroit -- which was one of the richest contracts for a slot corner in league history.

Coleman had a solid first season for the Lions but did not live up to his expensive contract.

In 2019, Coleman played in all 16 games and recorded 54 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and one interception. He was fairly productive, but still not what Detroit was looking for.

In 2020, Coleman struggled with injuries like many in Detroit's secondary and missed a total of six games.

Detroit has released veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant and linebacker Christian Jones. Restructuring the contract of linebacker Jamie Collins has also aided Detroit in their efforts to secure additional cap room to sign free agents.

At this point, Detroit has saved approximately $18 million with the reported roster cuts and restructuring of contracts on the roster.

It is expected that Detroit can save as much as $15 million more by restructuring the contract of quarterback Jared Goff.

More from SI All Lions:

Best Scheme Fit for Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay

Ranking Lions' Draft Choices at No. 7

Detroit Lions Receive No Compensatory Picks in 2021

Frank Ragnow's Fifth-Year Option Increased Due to Pro Bowl Nod

What Shape are Detroit Lions In after NFL Salary-Cap Set?

Twitter Reacts: Golladay Leaving Is Best for Lions' Rebuild

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast