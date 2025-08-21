Kerby Joseph Returns to Practice, Glasgow Exits, DL May Take Longer
In 2024, injuries held back the Detroit Lions, and team health has been a concern since training camp started, with multiple veterans already out for the season.
On Thursday, the Lions gained two defensive players back at practice. Dan Campbell spoke with the media prior to the start of a joint practice with the Houston Texans, providing an update on a Lions defensive lineman and key safety.
Kerby Joseph returns to practice
Detroit's defense had a key member of their secondary return to practice, after missing some time due to knee irritation.
Kerby Joseph was spotted by Lions OnSI at practice. He was participating in individual drills with defensive backs. He was also a full participant in team periods.
Joseph was named an All-Pro for his efforts during the 2024 season and is part of the best safety duo in the NFL alongside Brian Branch. His impact was felt early in the joint practice, with the Illinois product having an interception during the 7-on-7 period.
Brodric Martin returns
The Lions' also gained a boost on their defensive line, with former third-round pick Brodric Martin being observed practicing.
Martin did not participate in practice on August 19, and has battled a foot issue previously in camp. Injuries have been a constant struggle for the third-year pro, with the Western Kentucky product only playing in five games through his first two seasons.
He told reporters after the game he is currently playing at 320-pounds, after being at 337-pounds last year when he was injured.
Mekhi Wingo was previously activated from the Physically Unable to Perform List on Tuesday, giving the Lions another defensive lineman back in action.
Dan Campbell provides an update on Josh Paschal
During the media session prior to the joint practice, the biggest injury update was on the health of Josh Paschal. The 2022 second-rounder has struggled with injuries during his time with the Lions, and was on the Non-Football Injury list to begin the season.
The original timetable slated for the Kentucky product to return to the field around Labor Day, but Campbell stated that timetable has been slotted back.
“I think that (Josh) Paschal could be a little later than we’d hoped,” Campbell revealed. “So, that could sting a little, also clears it (the roster situation) up a little too. At least you’re not hoping and waiting and whatever else.”
Graham Glasgow exits practice early
Detroit's veteran center left practice early and is being evaluated for a leg injury.