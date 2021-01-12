3 Draft Prospects Lions Need to Avoid at No. 7 Overall

Read more on the three draft prospects the Lions need to avoid at No. 7 overall

The Lions have a potentially franchise-altering decision to make when they select at No. 7 overall in this upcoming April's NFL Draft.

A myriad of intriguing draft prospects should be available with the pick, including Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.

However, for the purpose of this piece, let's take a look at the three players Detroit needs to avoid taking with the selection.

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

Farley might end up being the first cornerback taken in this April's draft.

Farley was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, after leading the ACC in passes defensed with 16 and tying for second in the league in interceptions with four.

However, he shouldn't, and likely won't be selected by Detroit's next regime at No. 7.

The Lions' secondary clearly needs to be upgraded this offseason, after its disastrous 2020 campaign.

However, the old regime led by former general manager Bob Quinn burned a pick on former Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall last year.

And, Okudah look far from ready for primetime.

From the start to end of the season, he was one of the worst cover corners in the league. And on top of that, he failed to suit up for the entirety of the campaign due to injury.

No matter how good Farley actually is -- and I think he's a solid cornerback based on his 2019 production (he opted out of the '20 season) -- I think the failures of Okudah should and will give Quinn's replacement pause when it comes to taking a defensive back in the top 10 of the 2021 draft.

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle might be more talented than fellow Crimson Tide wideout and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

He might even end up being the better pro receiver.

However, Waddle's injury past gives me pause for concern.

Gary Cosby, USA TODAY Sports

The 5-foot-10, 182-pounder did record 120 or more yards receiving in each of Alabama's first four games this season, while averaging 21.1 yards per catch. However, he also only played in six games, due to suffering an ankle injury in Week 5 against Tennessee.

Subsequently, if I was Detroit's next general manager and wanted to select a pass-catcher with the seventh overall pick, I'd take Smith and steer clear of Waddle.

Florida QB Kyle Trask

The Heisman finalist had an extremely impressive season against SEC competition.

In 11 SEC games, Trask threw for 4,125 yards, 43 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also accounted for three touchdowns on the ground.

However, he laid an egg in Florida's 55-20 loss to Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

He finished with a season-low 158 passing yards, to go along with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

This all came in the first half, as he didn't play a single snap after halftime.

The Lions surely need to prioritize acquiring a quarterback early in this year's draft.

However, it shouldn't be Trask in round one at No. 7 overall.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Will Interview Titans OC Arthur Smith Tuesday

Two Trade Offers Lions Could Make Texans for Deshaun Watson

Lions' Coaching Search: Dan Campbell Interviews This Week

Why Darrell Bevell Is a Much Better Option for Lions than Marvin Lewis

Report: Lions' Interview with Robert Saleh Went 'Great'

Todd McShay Has Lions Drafting Wide Receiver in Latest Mock Draft

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.