Acquiring players with expensive long-term contracts doesn't make much sense with the position the Lions are currently in.

Even after a strong showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions have a lot to prove before they can be considered legitimate buyers or contenders.

Here are three players that Detroit should target by the trade deadline.

(Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. EST is the official trade deadline)

EDGE Jacob Martin, Houston Texans

Now that Patriots disciple Bill O'Brien is out as the general manager and head coach of the Texans, the Texans may be open for business.

Looking at their defense, there are a few pieces they may be willing to give up.

For the Lions -- with the status of Julian Okwara’s health up in the air at the moment -- Detroit could use another JACK backer who has some pass-rushing chops.

It’s fair to say that’s not Christian Jones or Reggie Ragland’s strong suit. Yet, they have been on the edge plenty in Patricia’s scheme.

Martin is a part-time player for the Texans right now, but can play on the edge and off the ball.

He has the size, length and versatility that would fit well in the Lions’ multiple defense.

In terms of rushing the passer, he has the highest Pro Football Focus pass-rush productivity rating on the Texans roster for any lineman with 20 percent of snaps played.

The Lions could use a player of Martin’s skill set. It’s just a matter of prying the progressing player away from Houston.

Potential cost: Fourth-fifth-round pick

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DT Folorunso Fatukasi, New York Jets

Before the Jets shipped off defensive tackle Steve McLendon, this trade would have made more sense for both sides.

Given how the Jets are one of the worst teams in the league, everything could be for sale.

The Lions rely on stopping the run, and the 6-foot-4, 318-pound Fatukasi can help with that.

Last season, he was the fifth-rated interior defensive lineman in the NFL for PFF’s run defense grade.

This year, he currently sits at a respectable No. 22 out of 130 qualified interior linemen -- and while playing on a horrid team.

Fatukasi wins with power, and has experience from the 5-tech to the nose position.

He may still be developing in terms of two-gapping, but the power and length is there for him to continue to get better.

Perhaps the Lions have somewhat fixed their run defense woes after the Jaguars game.

But, Patricia is known for using a heavy rotation along the defensive line.

And he can never have enough run-stopping bigs upfront.

Potential cost: Fifth-sixth-round pick

LB Avery Williamson, N.Y. Jets

The sixth-year linebacker is coming off a solid performance against the Miami Dolphins, in which he wrapped up 11 tackles while playing in 95 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

And the week before that against the Arizona Cardinals, he put together his best game of the season.

In the Jets' Week 5 contest with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, he logged eight total tackles, an interception that he returned for 21 yards and two passes defensed.

He's only 28 years old, and would be a nice addition for a position group that lacks a ton of consistent production behind veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.

Potential cost: fourth-sixth-round pick

More from SI All Lions:

Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

Matthew Stafford Has 'Unique and Special' Relationship with Matt Ryan

3 Lions That Could Be Traded

Darrell Bevell Explains Running Backs Rotation

Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast