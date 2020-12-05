Scouting Amani Oruwariye

The Lions have found something in cornerback Amani Oruwariye. I like his confidence and I like his swag.

These are his top qualities, and it is because of these qualities that he has stuck and found a home in Detroit.

These qualities are a must to play cornerback in the NFL, and a short-term memory helps too, which is something he also seems to possess.

Oruwariye was drafted in the fifth round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State, but he plays more like a second-rounder.

Ideally, I would like to see him plug in at nickel, but he can start, if necessary.

I like his length, matching up against taller receivers on deep, jump balls and on inside slants, as quarterbacks try to throw it through the window as he extends.

I still feel Detroit needs to add an accomplished and experienced veteran like Green Bay’s Kevin King in free agency to complement Jeff Okudah.

Despite the overall lack of patience from fans with Okudah and not to take a thing away from Oruwariye, Okudah is still the man, and will be for the next decade, especially once he gets more settled in.

Again, I like Oruwariye.

Oruwariye breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals receiver KeeSean Johnson. Rob Schumacher, The Republic, Imagn Content Services, LLC

With access to all of Detroit’s games on NFL Game Pass, I went back over this season and last season.

In all 74 plays Oruwariye has been featured in, his play overall has been impressive at times and inconsistent at other times. To me, he is an ideal zone cornerback and a No. 3 corner.

#24 Amani Oruwariye - 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Grade: B (Good player, but not elite; he's good enough to win with, however)

2019 Games Evaluated: PRESEASON 8/8 vs. NE and 8/23 vs. BUF, as well as REG. SEASON 11/24 vs. WAS, 11/28 vs. CHI, 12/15 vs. TB and 12/29 vs. GB.

2020 Games Evaluated: 9/13 vs. CHI, 9/20 vs. GB, 9/27 vs. vs. AZ, 10/4 vs. NO, 10/18 vs. JAX, 10/25 vs. ATL, 11/1 vs. IND, 11/8 vs. vs. MIN, 11/15 vs. WAS, 11/22 vs. CAR and 11/26 vs. HOU.

Scouting Report

An aggressive and physical zone corner, with good techniques for the position. But, is more raw-looking in man, and occasionally will have a mental lapse. Excels playing off in zone. Will come up and challenge. Provides strong support underneath. Great close. Hitter. Courageous. Not afraid to stick his nose in there. Dependable. Made most of his tackles in film exposure, after the catches were made. Willing to come up and mix it up in man. At times, leans or guesses wrong, and gives up just enough separation. Got spun around a few times, too. Can get beat on double moves or inside/out routes. Occasionally, receivers can get behind him because he loses them.

Above-average playing speed enables him to stay in phase deep on straight-line routes. Inconsistent ball skills. At times, looks spectacular, and other times, gets beat, and looks like he cannot find the ball and is playing the man instead of the ball. Has confidence. Shows emotion. Provides some spark.

Flashes play-making ability, which is what intrigues me. Has made some nice plays on the ball, due to his length. An interesting player, has the attitude for the position and there is enough to him to win with. Need to look at his full body of work and all the clues. Can't just fall in love with his highlights.

Oruwariye was a good find for Detroit, and he will prove to be a key contributor to the secondary until his rookie contract expires in 2022.

That will be enough time for him to show if he can clean up the aforementioned inconsistencies.

Good coaching and experience will clean up some of it.

Once that occurs, my question mark will be whether the mental lapses still show up on film.

More from SI All Lions:

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Report: Lions Planning to Waive Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.