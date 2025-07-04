Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 Season Stat Prediction
Since Amon-Ra St. Brown was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2021, he has been a model of consistency. Whether it be for a Lions team that starts winless, or wins the top seed in the NFC, St. Brown is a threat on any given Sunday.
Last season was no different for the USC product, as he recorded his third consecutive season with over 105 catches and north of 1,100 receiving yards. Fittingly, that led to his third straight Pro Bowl nod, alongside his second time being a first team All-Pro.
Last season was his first after an April 2024 extension that will keep St. Brown in Detroit until the 2028 season, with the star receiver earning $120 million, $77 million of which was guaranteed. At the time, it made him the highest paid receiver in the league, but he has since slipped to sixth, behind Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb, among others.
While 2024 was a step back, yardage-wise, compared to his 2023 season, for St. Brown, it was nonetheless special. His 1,263 yards and career-high 12 touchdowns was nothing short of astounding. Unsurprisingly, St. Brown has become a fan favorite in Detroit, especially with own foray into media, his co-hosting of the St. Brown Podcast alongside older brother Equanimeous.
Additionally, last year marked an important first for St. Brown, as it was the first time he had a fellow Lions’ receiver record a 1,000-yard season alongside him, with Jameson Williams recording 1,001 yards in 15 games. That breakout helps account for St. Brown having less yards in 2024.
The combination of St. Brown and the emerging Williams gives Detroit a lethal one-two combination out wide for Detroit, giving multi-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff a lot of chances. This year, that trio, alongside consistent tight end Sam LaPorta, give new offensive coordinator John Morton a lot of options in the play-calling and play design realms.
Despite the relative lack of changes from Detroit from 2024 to 2025, there are quite a few factors to consider when predicting his statistics for next year. To begin, the Lions play an extremely tough schedule, with nearly all their road games coming against playoff teams from last season. Naturally, St. Brown will be the focal point of defensive back coaches’ game plans.
The second factor is the retirement of center Frank Ragnow. With Jared Goff likely having less time, facing better defenses and losing an All-Pro lineman, St. Brown likely becomes the “hot” receiver even more often than he was in 2024.
The final point is the addition of both Morton and rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa. While TeSlaa, at first glance, is compared to Williams as a "burner," the Arkansas (via Hillsdale) product took nearly 70 percent of his snaps with the Razorbacks in the slot, where St. Brown has been dominating with Detroit.
St. Brown likely does not lose many targets to TeSlaa, who will need time to develop, but it will be interesting to monitor if the younger duo of TeSlaa and Williams see more time and targets if Morton elects for more vertical passing at points this year.
For the 2025 season, the final stat line prediction for Amon-Ra St. Brown: 120 catches for 1255 yards (10.46 yards per catch), and eight touchdowns. Of note, those 120 catches would be a career-high for the star receiver.