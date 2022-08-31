Lions Claim DT Benito Jones

The Detroit Lions were in search of added depth along the defensive line and have found it via the NFL's waiver wire.

Over the next few days, there are going to be many changes to each team's roster, as general managers sift through the vast number of players released this week.

Heading into Wednesday, Detroit sat with the second waiver priority, with only the Jacksonville Jaguars having priority if both teams claimed the same player.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have claimed defensive tackle Benito Jones from the Miami Dolphins.

With the abrupt retirement of John Penisini, Detroit's defensive line was not as stout as originally hoped for, heading into the start of the 2022 regular season.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated all throughout training camp the team would likely be interested in adding girth up front, as the team is looking to become more formidable against both the run and the pass.

"Benito Jones is a young defensive lineman who's got some ability as a run defender, though he won't offer much as a pass rusher," All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart explains. "He made his share of plays in training camp and the preseason, to the point where it didn't seem inconceivable that he could make the Dolphins 53-man roster had the team decided to keep a sixth defensive lineman. He could be a solid rotational D-lineman."

