Lions CB Roger McCreary: Can No. 23 Player of 2026 Make Big Impact?

The Detroit Lions signed Roger McCreary to a one-year contract this offseason.

With the move, the Lions are hoping to maximize the impact of a former second-round pick who is coming off a turbulent season. In the last year of his rookie deal, McCreary was dealt from Tennessee to the Los Angeles Rams, where he would spend the first three games of his tenure playing strictly special teams.

When he finally did get action defensively, he suffered a hip injury that would send him to injured reserve. He returned late in the year, starting one of the Rams' three postseason games.

As a result, McCreary looks to come to Detroit and prove his abilities after encountering some adversity. With his inside and outside versatility, and the fact that he's one of the team's more notable free agent signings, he comes in as the 23rd most important Lion for the 2026 season.

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Why McCreary is important

McCreary comes to Detroit ready to contribute at a position of need. The former second-round pick can be viewed as a direct replacement for Amik Robertson, who departed in free agency after two seasons giving the Lions versatility playing both slot and boundary corner.

While Robertson had his struggles, his value was certainly important to a defense that needed consistency. In Detroit's man-coverage oriented defense, a lot is asked of cornerbacks and as a result the team will need McCreary to play at a high level.

Last season, the Lions went through phases where they struggled to generate takeaways and get stops. McCreary has three career interceptions and is a willing contributor in the run game, so he has the ability to be a major asset for the defense.

McCreary's strengths and weaknesses

McCreary has been a capable run defender throughout his career, which is a key element of performance that Detroit values in its defensive backs. His missed tackle rate dipped from 13.9 percent to 8.3 percent after being traded, though his workload was lower with the Rams.

In coverage, McCreary has been up-and-down. He has allowed a completion percentage of 71.4 throughout his career, and will need to cut that rate playing the amount of man-to-man that he's going to play in Detroit.

Another strength of McCreary's is his versatility. In addition to having special teams experience that will benefit the team, he has played 1,780 snaps as a slot corner and 944 snaps as a boundary corner. This is a hefty workload in both areas, and inspires confidence that he would be able to produce if called upon in either area.

What happens if McCreary gets hurt?

If McCreary were to go down, it would be a disappointing return on investment first and foremost. The Lions signed him to a one-year deal, and if he were to go down it would leave the group shorthanded amidst injuries they're already dealing with.

With the expectation being for Ennis Rakestraw to focus his efforts on playing the boundary corner, McCreary and Rock Ya-Sin are the front-runners to win the nickel job. If McCreary were to go down, Ya-Sin or another emerging contender would have to step up.

Why we ranked McCreary here

McCreary has been productive throughout the first four seasons of his career, and at age 26 is still capable of carving out a solid career. If he's able to perform at a high level, it would allow the Lions to feel comfortable at the nickel position, which is one of the most complex spots within their defense.

McCreary is also a veteran amidst a relatively young group of cornerbacks. D.J. Reed is an established veteran, as is Ya-Sin, but Rakestraw and Terrion Arnold are both entering their third seasons having lost valuable reps due to injuries over the last two years.

As a result, a veteran emerging with consistency would do Detroit's defense a ton of favors, and could be one of the biggest keys to Kelvin Sheppard's group having success in 2026.