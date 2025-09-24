Lions' OT Earns Near-Perfect PFF Grade Against Ravens
The Detroit Lions' offensive line made a big statement against the Baltimore Ravens in front of a national audience.
Against one of the AFC's top Super Bowl contenders on Monday Night Football, the Lions rushed for over 200 yards behind their offensive line and earned a hard-fought 38-30 win over the Ravens.
Leading that effort was right tackle Penei Sewell, a two-time First Team All-Pro who played at an exceptionally high level against Baltimore. For his efforts, he earned a nearly perfect Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 98.7, which led the team.
Close behind Sewell was rookie offensive guard Tate Ratledge, who earned a 91.5 offensive PFF grade for his performance in his third-career game.
Rounding out the top performers offensively were running back David Montgomery, who produced two touchdowns and 151 rushing yards on 12 carries, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and left tackle Taylor Decker.
Montgomery credited the offensive line for his big performance, which included a 72-yard burst through the line that helped set up Jahmyr Gibbs' fourth quarter touchdown.
“It starts up front. Those guys don’t get enough credit," Montgomery said. "They caught a lot of backlash the first week. Everybody was kind of on them about it. It’s really important to keep the horse behind the zone in the midst of the mud. But we’ve got the best group up front. They did exactly what I knew they would do, and we had fun tonight.”
Also producing a high mark was defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who earned a 91.8 defensive grade. Though he was quiet statistically for most of the first three quarters, he had a forced fumble and a sack in the fourth quarter in key moments.
Here are the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Monday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RT Penei Sewell — 98.7
- RG Tate Ratledge — 91.5
- RB David Montgomery — 89.5
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 86.9
- LT Taylor Decker — 82.9
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- C Graham Glasgow — 63.8
- WR Jameson Williams — 63.2
- TE Brock Wright — 61.0
- WR Kalif Raymond — 56.0
- WR Isaac TeSlaa — 46.7
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- EDGE Aidan Hutchinson — 91.8
- CB D.J. Reed — 83.0
- LB Jack Campbell — 80.1
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 74.5
- FS Kerby Joseph — 63.2
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DT Roy Lopez — 49.0
- SS Brian Branch — 45.7
- CB Terrion Arnold — 45.1
- CB Amik Robertson — 38.7
- DT Pat O’Connor — 34.9