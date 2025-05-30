Lions OTAs: List of Limited or Inactive Players Revealed
In the Detroit Lions' first organized team activities practice open to members of the media, a large number of players who will either be limited or not be participating.
Fifth-year head coach Dan Campbell listed a plethora of players that will not be in action for Friday's practice, and added that two players that have not been present at the facility for the voluntary workouts.
The Lions have a history of being precautionary throughout the offseason, and as a result they are exercising this with a number of players for Friday's practice. Several rookies, including Tyleik Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Miles Frazier, will be among the players either out or limited.
Additionally, noteworthy veterans such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terrion Arnold, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch were also listed among that group. Others, such as Alim McNeill, Mekhi Wingo and Malcolm Rodriguez, are still rehabbing injuries suffered late last season.
"Some of them are so minor. Like the rookies, they've been training for the Combine," Campbell said. "We're just trying to get some of these guys right physically. (Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer) Fisch is working with them, (Director of Sports Performance) Mike Clark and that crew, and let's get their bodies right, everything aligned right and then they'll be ready for training camp. And then a number of guys, we're just trying to be smart. We've got little dings here and there, so we're just trying to make sure everybody's good. This is the time of year to make sure that we're being a little more conservative with those types of things."
List of limited/inactive Lions for Day 3 of OTAs
- DL Myles Adams
- CB Terrion Arnold
- LB Derrick Barnes
- S Brian Branch
- LB Jack Campbell
- CB Khalil Dorsey
- OL Miles Frazier
- CB Gavin Holmes
- DL Brodric Martin
- DL Alim McNeill
- RB David Montgomery
- DL Levi Onwuzurike
- DEJosh Paschal
- DL DJ Reader
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
- WR Isaac TeSlaa
- RB Sione Vaki
- DL Tyleik Williams
- DL Mekhi Wingo
- TE Kenny Yeboah