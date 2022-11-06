Detroit vs. Everybody: 84 Percent of NFL Experts Select Packers to Win

The Detroit Lions are 3.5-point home underdogs to the Green Bay Packers.

With general manager Brad Holmes deciding this week to trade away tight end T.J. Hockenson, a key offensive weapon, many NFL experts believe Detroit will lose in Week 9.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 84 percent of NFL experts are predicting the Packers (3-5) to defeat the Lions (1-6) at Ford Field.

Quarterback Jared Goff expressed to reporters this week that he has familiarity with Packers current defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Recall, Barry served as the Lions defensive coordinator from 2007-2008.

"They’ve been really good on defense. Joe Barry’s a guy I got to know really well in LA and has done a great job with them defensively," said Goff. "And I think they’ve got a lot of good players first of all. They’ve got a lot of studs kind of at every position, front, middle and back. And can do some things to hurt you, so we’ll be aware of (Packers linebacker Rashan) Gary for sure. See what the status is on (linebacker De’Vondre) Campbell and I think (linebacker) Quay Walker’s a great player as well and can do a lot of good things.”

