Detroit Lions will release tight end Jesse James after two seasons in Detroit.

Tight end Jesse James was never able to live up to the contract given by former general manager Bob Quinn.

According to ESPN, the veteran tight end will be released by the Detroit Lions in a move intended to aid Detroit's current salary cap situation.

When Quinn signed James in 2019 to a four-year, $22.6 million contract, it was fair to say the organization had some relatively high expectations for the ex-Steelers tight end.

And he didn't come anywhere close to meeting them.

"It wasn't a great year -- tough. The toughest year I had as a pro for sure," James said following his first season in Detroit. "A lot of learning. Just worked as hard as you could all year, and nothing really ended up working out for me personally. It's just part of the job, and didn't change the way I approach the work week. I learned a lot. Got better. I feel like I've improved a lot since then."

2020 did not go that much better for James, as he simply was not utilized much in Darrell Bevell's offense, despite the former offensive coordinator expressing that James would be included as part of Detroit's offense.

In two seasons, James only recorded 30 receptions for 271 yards.

The move saves the Detroit Lions $2.1 million on this year's cap.

