SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

T.J. Hockenson On Pace to Set Franchise Record

Logan Lamorandier

When the Detroit Lions and former general manager Bob Quinn selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, it was met with plenty of criticism -- and for good reason. 

Tight ends typically take a few years to develop, and aren’t considered one of the premier positions in the game. 

There are definitely a few tight ends out there who make a huge impact for their respective teams. But, when looking at the contracts, it’s apparent the NFL doesn’t value tight ends as much as it does other spots on the roster.

In year two for Hockenson, he is already on pace to break the franchise record for receiving yards by a tight end. 

His 614 receiving yards through the first 12 games of a season is currently the most for any tight end in that same span of games in Lions history.

Hockenson will need 164 yards in the remaining four games to surpass the 777 yards Brandon Pettigrew amassed in 2011. 

As long as health remains on Hockenson’s side and he is able to continue averaging his 51.2 yards per game, the franchise record is well within reach. 

In 12 games this season, Hockenson has eight outings with at least 50 receiving yards, which is also the most in Lions history.

USATSI_15276306_168388382_lowres
Hockenson catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan.Dennis Wierzbicki, USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Iowa product has the third-most receiving yards in the NFL among tight ends and the most in the NFC.

Hence, the reason why Hockenson is the leading vote-getter from fans at the position in the NFC for the Pro Bowl. 

Regarding the Pro Bowl, it is important to mention that if Hockenson does indeed make it, it will increase the price tag on his fifth-year option. 

That's a decision the Lions and their new general manager won't have to make until after next season, though.

No matter the case, it's still fair to criticize the positional selection in the top 10 with Hockenson. But, at least he is showing development. 

Potentially breaking the franchise record for yards in a season and receiving a Pro Bowl nod are steps in the right direction -- and even something the Lions can build around moving forward with the new regime.

More from SI All Lions:

Under-the-Radar Candidate Emerges for Lions' Head Coaching Vacancy

Week 13 Lions' Snap Counts: Okwara Leads the Way

Lions' Week 13 Offensive Grades: Stafford Allowed to Cook

Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen Disrespects Detroit Lions

Under Bevell, Lions Believe in Themselves Again

Jimmy Johnson Says Jason Garrett Should Coach Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy says Jim Caldwell deserves a second chance as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

jaydogg001

Bears' Tarik Cohen Disrespects Lions Despite Loss: 'Y'all Suck Always'

Read more on the comments made by Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen about the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

kidshelleen51

Bevell Says Rod Wood 'Definitely Involved' in Roster Conversations

Read more on how the Detroit Lions are making roster decisions, following the firing of general manager Bob Quinn.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

Mailbag: 3 Players Lions Need to Move On From

The latest SI All Lions Mailbag focuses on the three players the Lions need to move on from and more

Logan Lamorandier

by

Claymore2h

3 Wide Receivers Lions Can Select with No. 12 Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Read more on three receivers the Detroit Lions can select with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Mike Valenti: 'There Is No Happy Ending' for Lions Fans

Read more on 97.1 The Ticket's Mike Valenti saying "there is no happy ending" for Detroit Lions fans.

Vito Chirco

by

kidshelleen51

Under-the-Radar Candidate Emerges for Lions' Head Coaching Vacancy

Read more on the under-the-radar candidate that has emerged for the Detroit Lions head coaching vacancy.

Vito Chirco

Short List of Potential Lions General Manager Candidates

Read more on which potential general manager candidates are on the Detroit Lions' short list.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions' Week 13 Snap Counts: Romeo Okwara Leads the Way

A review of the Detroit Lions snap counts against the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Read more on a potential candidate to become the Detroit Lions next general manager.

John Maakaron

by

hendu2875