T.J. Hockenson On Pace to Set Franchise Record

When the Detroit Lions and former general manager Bob Quinn selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, it was met with plenty of criticism -- and for good reason.

Tight ends typically take a few years to develop, and aren’t considered one of the premier positions in the game.

There are definitely a few tight ends out there who make a huge impact for their respective teams. But, when looking at the contracts, it’s apparent the NFL doesn’t value tight ends as much as it does other spots on the roster.

In year two for Hockenson, he is already on pace to break the franchise record for receiving yards by a tight end.

His 614 receiving yards through the first 12 games of a season is currently the most for any tight end in that same span of games in Lions history.

Hockenson will need 164 yards in the remaining four games to surpass the 777 yards Brandon Pettigrew amassed in 2011.

As long as health remains on Hockenson’s side and he is able to continue averaging his 51.2 yards per game, the franchise record is well within reach.

In 12 games this season, Hockenson has eight outings with at least 50 receiving yards, which is also the most in Lions history.

Hockenson catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan. Dennis Wierzbicki, USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Iowa product has the third-most receiving yards in the NFL among tight ends and the most in the NFC.

Hence, the reason why Hockenson is the leading vote-getter from fans at the position in the NFC for the Pro Bowl.

Regarding the Pro Bowl, it is important to mention that if Hockenson does indeed make it, it will increase the price tag on his fifth-year option.

That's a decision the Lions and their new general manager won't have to make until after next season, though.

No matter the case, it's still fair to criticize the positional selection in the top 10 with Hockenson. But, at least he is showing development.

Potentially breaking the franchise record for yards in a season and receiving a Pro Bowl nod are steps in the right direction -- and even something the Lions can build around moving forward with the new regime.

More from SI All Lions:

Under-the-Radar Candidate Emerges for Lions' Head Coaching Vacancy

Week 13 Lions' Snap Counts: Okwara Leads the Way

Lions' Week 13 Offensive Grades: Stafford Allowed to Cook

Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen Disrespects Detroit Lions

Under Bevell, Lions Believe in Themselves Again

Jimmy Johnson Says Jason Garrett Should Coach Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.