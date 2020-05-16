The Lions have a chance to have at least a borderline top-10 offense in 2020.

However, the same cannot be said about their defense.

A season ago, Detroit's defense ranked 31st in the league in yards allowed per game at 400.4 yards per contest.

The defense lacked a true playmaker on a week-to-week basis, especially along the defensive line.

The closest thing to one was defensive end Trey Flowers, who inked a five-year contract with the Lions last offseason and finished the 2019 campaign tied for a team-leading seven sacks along with now ex-Detroit linebacker Devon Kennard.

Flowers enters the 2020 campaign with the expectation that he will once again wreak havoc on opposing passers.

And he's Pride Of Detroit writer Jeremy Reisman's pick for the best Lions defender heading into the upcoming season.

As Reisman puts it,

"As of now, I still think the answer is Trey Flowers, but I could certainly see there being a changing of the guard with Okudah as early as this year."

Now, let’s take a look at some other Lions news from around the web this weekend:

Third-year Detroit running back Kerryon Johnson didn't take too kindly to the suggestion that rookie RB D'Andre Swift is emerging as the team's lead back, after an image of Swift working out with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford circulated on Twitter Friday.

Ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee talked about how 2020 might just be the year for the Lions to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reported on how Matthew Stafford's $6.5 million dollar home was put up for sale this week.

USA Today’s Lions Wire writer Erik Schlitt continues to take a look at how Detroit’s 53-man roster is going to take shape, and dives into the position battles along the offensive line.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explains why the pressure is on Matthew Stafford to drive the Lions' success this upcoming season.

