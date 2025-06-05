Lions Triplets Ranked Fifth in NFL
The Detroit Lions boast one of the best returning groups of skill position talent in the entire NFL.
With quarterback Jared Goff leading the way, the Lions' offense is armed with weapons at running back, wide receiver and tight end. Namely, the Lions have a returning First Team All-Pro at wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown and one of the game's most electric running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs.
Sports Illustrated recently ranked each NFL team based on their "triplets," which consisted of their quarterback, starting running back and top wide receiver. Detroit's tandem of Goff, Gibbs and St. Brown ranked fifth.
"Goff’s season was marred by his disastrous performance in the NFC divisional round, but his regular season was elite, with 4,629 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 72.4% of his attempts," Verderame wrote. "His top target was St. Brown, who paced Detroit with 115 receptions, 1,263 yards and 12 scores. Then there’s Gibbs, a top-tier weapon who contributed 1,929 all-purpose yards and a league-high 20 rushing and receiving touchdowns."
Last season, Goff was an MVP finalist while leading the Lions to a 15-2 record. Gibbs emerged as an elite weapon out of the backfield, while David Montgomery also serves as a solid option on the ground.
As for the receiver position, St. Brown has asserted himself as one of the best at his position in the game.
Jameson Williams also stepped up in a big way last season, as he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in 2024 and has excited the coaching staff with the way he has performed in offseason workouts.