4 Quarterbacks Lions Could Sign
The Detroit Lions' quarterback depth is being tested this week.
With Hendon Hooker currently sidelined due to a concussion suffered in the preseason opener, the Lions have just two quarterbacks on the roster. Jared Goff didn't play in the preseason opener, nor did he suit up at all last year during the preseason, and Nate Sudfeld is the only other option currently.
If Hooker is unlikely to be cleared for Saturday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions may need to look externally at adding depth for the remainder of the preseason. Sudfeld and Hooker are currently battling for the backup job behind Goff, so this opportunity could be appealing for a free agent looking to compete for a roster spot.
Last season, the Lions brought in Teddy Bridgewater just before the start of the preseason, as he suited up in the final two games leading up to the regular season.
Here are four options the Lions could sign to add depth to the cornerback room prior to the second preseason game.
Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill is the most proven signal-caller still on the market. The 2012 first-round pick was benched last season by the Tennessee Titans in favor of Will Levis in Week 10, though he would make two starts at the end of the year when Levis suffered injuries.
A 36-year-old, Tannehill has been in the NFL for over a decade and would be a quick study. He would also emerge as a legitimate contender for the backup position behind Goff, as he has made 151 career starts.
The Texas A&M product has voiced his desire to get back in the game at the right opportunity. If Detroit wants to find a veteran that can provide a stable presence in the event Goff goes down, Tannehill could be the perfect challenger to the ongoing competition.
Ben DiNucci
A seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, DiNucci has spent time with two NFL organizations. He made a start for Dallas as a rookie, and spent last season on Denver's practice squad.
Spending last year with Sean Payton, who happens to be a mentor of Dan Campbell, DiNucci may be in a position to acclimate quickly to the Lions' offense. The James Madison product is another player who would be able to push and bring the best out of Hooker and Sudfeld.
Jordan Ta'amu
Ta'amu has familiarity with the Lions' organization, having been with the team in two different stints over the course of his career. First, he signed with the practice squad late in the 2020 season. He would rejoin the organization in fall 2021, but this time he spent just six days with the franchise.
Since then, Ta'amu has spent time with the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and most recently the Washington Defenders of the UFL. Last season with the Defenders, Ta'amu threw for 1,846 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 10 games.
The Ole Miss product has plenty of arm talent and his familiarity with the team could be beneficial. Detroit's offense has come a long way from his early stint in camp, but there's plenty to like about Ta'amu's potential to compete for a spot.
Cade Peterson
Peterson and fellow rookie minicamp tryout player Theo Day are potential options if the Lions are looking for an answer that is familiar with a portion of the offensive install and concepts in Ben Johnson's offense.
Both players were undrafted this past year, with Peterson coming from Grand Valley State and Day from Northern Iowa. They each got an opportunity to learn the offense during their three days of minicamp, and would require less teaching than other young options as a result.
The downside to this would be the fact that it would be the first taste of NFL action for either Peterson or Day. On such short notice, it would be a difficult ask for either of the players to perform at a high level.