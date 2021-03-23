Ranking Detroit Lions' 2021 Offseason Acquisitions

Which acquisition made by the Detroit Lions will help the team the most?

The first wave of NFL free agency is just about done, and there are still plenty of players on the open market.

For the rebuilding Detroit Lions, general manager Brad Holmes has been busy.

Whether it be releasing his own players, trades or free-agent additions, Holmes is constructing a roster to his liking, while still giving himself financial freedom for the future.

The big-name free agents were never really in play for Detroit this offseason. Instead, plenty of cost-effective players have been brought in that will likely have sizeable roles in 2021.

Here are my rankings of the acquisitions made by the Lions so far this offseason.

8.) QB Tim Boyle

Boyle built a bit of a cult-following while in Green Bay. However, if the Lions wanted an inexpensive and decent backup, David Blough wasn’t the worst option in the world.

It’s not like the Lions needed to invest in a clipboard holder to save the season, if Jared Goff went down with an injury.

At the very least, Boyle should be able to feed the Lions with some intel on the Packers.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

7.) K Randy Bullock

After Matt Prater left for the desert, the Lions needed to find some sort of replacement.

Bullock has bounced around since 2012, and will be an inexpensive placeholder for the team's young kicker of the future.

Keep expectations low, as Bullock is no Prater. The veteran kicker is fine for the time being.

6.) TE Josh Hill

The crazy part about Hill is he is probably just as serviceable as the recently released Jesse James -- at a fraction of the cost.

That’s smart roster construction by Holmes. Given the familiarity with head coach Dan Campbell, Hill is a versatile No. 2 option on a one-year deal.

The Lions won’t be locked into a long-term deal with the 30-year-old tight end, but he will get them by for now.

5.) WR Breshad Perriman

The son of former Lions wideout Brett Perriman, Breshad is as fast as they come.

He was a first-round selection not long ago -- and almost solely for that reason. The speed element will be a nice change of pace for the Lions' offense.

Fair warning, Perriman had his fair share of drops early in his career, and will allow some easy throws to hit the turf every now and then.

Still, there have been a couple of stretches of great production from Perriman. The Lions are giving him a prove-it type deal, with a chance to see plenty of playing time.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

4.) DE Charles Harris

Detroit acquired another former first-round draft pick who hasn’t put it all together in the NFL.

Harris seemed to be over-drafted at the time of his selection, and his relative lack of athleticism has probably been the downfall.

No matter the case, it doesn’t hurt to see what Harris can do in the Lions' scheme.

It might not amount to much, but the Lions should be all about seeing if any younger players can parlay a breakout-type season into an extension.

3.) WR Tyrell Williams

The Lions' first real signing of the offseason, Williams was picked up pre-free agency, after not living up to the lucrative contract given to him by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders subsequently cut Williams.

Once again, the Lions add another player with familiarity on a short deal, who is looking for an opportunity to cash in next offseason.

When healthy, Williams has been pretty productive. He has size and speed.

Between Williams and Perriman, it’s not close to a top receiver duo compared to the rest of the NFL. But, at least Goff should have some options to throw to, outside of second-year pro Quintez Cephus.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2.) RB Jamaal Williams

The Lions really needed a well-rounded reliable running back, and that’s Jamaal Williams.

He is solid at everything. While he may not excel at many facets of the game, his pass-blocking will impress Detroit's coaching staff.

D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson both have struggled with nagging injuries, and neither is known as a bruiser.

Despite only being listed at 213 pounds, Williams can stay healthy, run up the middle and be more physical than the Lions' other currently rostered backs.

Williams is a great complement to Swift.

Second contracts for running backs can be a bit concerning due to natural attrition at the position. However, a moderate-priced, two-year contract isn't going to handcuff the Lions down the road.

1.) DT Michael Brockers

Brockers recently came to the Lions via a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

Considering he only cost a 2023 seventh-round pick, Holmes gave up next-to-nothing to aid in bolstering the defensive line.

The veteran defensive tackle was likely going to be released anyways due to his contract. But, Detroit lands a great defensive tackle for diddly squat.

In a free-agency class that is rather weak at the position -- as well as in the draft -- the Lions were able to address one of their biggest needs on the team.

Defensive tackles typically have a longer shelf life in the NFL, when compared to other positions.

Brockers is a great leader, and is likely familiar with the Lions' defensive scheme.

To put a cherry on top, Brockers inked a team-friendly extension with the Lions upon his arrival, as well. It’s hard to find anything to dislike about this move.

