Roundtable: Positive Signs for Detroit Lions' 2025 Season
1.) What is the biggest positive takeaway from training camp?
Christian Booher: I think the biggest positive takeaway from training camp has to be the comfortability of the defense under new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
The group was ahead of the offense for much of camp, and the new-look secondary seems to be gelling quite nicely.
Another key factor in this is the fact that Aidan Hutchinson was dominant. There was plenty of talk about the "Hutch rule" as he was blowing up plays in the backfield all camp long. This level of performance, as he returns from injury, is certainly encouraging.
Vito Chirco: Second-year defensive back Terrion Arnold appears ready for a bigger role.
The Alabama product had a strong training camp. His coverage looked sharper, his instincts more refined and his physicality at the line gave Detroit’s defense an edge in joint practices against Miami and Houston.
If he can stay healthy, Arnold appears poised to step into a key role, potentially becoming the shutdown corner the Lions envisioned when they selected him in the first round a year ago.
2.) What has you most concerned?
Booher: The most concerning element of training camp to me was the inconsistent depth. Because the Lions didn't play their starters in the preseason, we were able to learn a lot about what they have waiting in the wings. Detroit went 1-3, and at the center of that was the struggle of quarterback Hendon Hooker.
I think Kyle Allen will be fine as the team's backup, as it appears he has won the job based on the preseason. However, the Lions struggled mightily offensively to move the ball when Hooker was on the field.
Chirco: Detroit’s lack of depth at multiple positions, most notably at offensive tackle and in the secondary.
For starters, the Lions are very thin behind starting offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. And if either of them goes down for an extended period of time, career backups Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones, along with unproven players like Giovanni Manu, will be forced into major roles.
The situation is perhaps even more concerning in the defensive backfield.
With Ennis Rakestraw lost for the year and Arnold battling the injury bug earlier this preseason, the Lions may be one more setback away from serious trouble.
The safety group also lacks depth, forcing Avonte Maddox and undrafted rookie Ian Kennelly into larger roles than the team originally envisioned.
3.) How impressive was Isaac TeSlaa to start his career?
Booher: Isaac TeSlaa is making the Lions' decision to trade up for him look really good at this point. He was exceptional throughout the preseason, and showcased much of what the Lions were intrigued by.
His physicality and size give him the ability to contribute right away in some capacity. Now, the test becomes whether or not he can perform at that level against NFL starting cornerbacks and safeties.
Chirco: I thought he was very impressive, and easily one of the Lions’ biggest preseason standouts.
His toughness and blocking ability quickly earned him the respect of veterans, while his contested-catch ability shined in practice and exhibition action.
TeSlaa's combination of physicality, strong hands and willingness to do the dirty work make him a natural fit with Dan Campbell's squad.
4.) How much blame does GM Brad Holmes get for drafting Hendon Hooker in the third round?
Booher: I think Holmes gets most of the blame for drafting Hendon Hooker, but I don't think the miss will ultimately be remembered as a massive bust. Hooker wasn't drafted to be the starter right away, but rather a potential backup for Goff.
While it appears it hasn't worked out, the Lions have their franchise quarterback under contract for the next four seasons, and as a result, don't have a massive amount of urgency to find a starting signal-caller.
That said, I do think this year's class of quarterbacks is intriguing, and as a result, I wouldn't be surprised to see Holmes take another chance on a passer in this year's draft.
Chirco: As the Lions’ lead personnel decision-maker, Holmes certainly deserves the brunt of it.
Hooker failed to lead the offense in a positive manner all preseason long. And he definitely never looked the part of a backup quarterback.
At this point, it appears the former third-round pick will end up on the outside looking in come Tuesday's roster cutdown day.
With that said, drafting Hooker has become a blemish – and rightfully so – on Holmes’ drafting record.
5.) Who will be a surprise player to make the Lions’ roster?
Booher: Entering training camp, I was intrigued to see what Nate Lynn could do. He caught my attention with his performance prior to his injury in the preseason opener, and he has lived up to my expectations for him this year.
With Ahmed Hassanein and Josh Paschal sidelined, I think Lynn is a player the Lions can carry into the regular season on the 53-man roster. His talent is interesting, and he looks the part of a potential contributor with continued development.
Chirco: I don't know if he would be super surprising at this point, but I'm going to go with undrafted rookie receiver Jackson Meeks.
Meeks, like TeSlaa, was one of Detroit's most consistently productive performers throughout training camp and the preseason.
He finished the exhibition season with a solid stat line of 11 receptions, 176 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, he recorded an impressive 16 yards per catch.
To me, Meeks more than earned his spot on the Lions’ season-opening 53-man roster.