Tale of the Tape: Who Holds Edge in Lions-Packers Week 1 Matchup
At long last, the regular season is upon the Detroit Lions.
Fifth-year coach Dan Campbell and his group will travel to Lambeau Field and take on the rival Green Bay Packers to open the 2025 season. It will be a nice test for the Lions, as the team has Super Bowl aspirations and will be able to gauge where they stand against another NFC North contender.
Here's a look at the tale of tape and how the Lions and Packers match up in Sunday's Week 1 game.
Lions offense vs. Packers defense
The Packers' defense got much better with their decision to trade for Micah Parsons. While the loss of Kenny Clark will certainly hurt the interior, Parsons brings elite-level production as a pass-rusher. However, there's no guarantee he suits up against the Lions in the opener while dealing with an injury.
The Lions should be able to move the ball on the ground, and their top three pass-catchers will also cause problems in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta. Rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa is a wild card, as a quick acclimation could be difference making.
Green Bay parted ways with Jaire Alexander this offseason and signed Nate Hobbs. The Packers' pass-rush could cause problems, but the uncertainty of whether or not Parsons will play makes it difficult to predict just how much trouble the Lions will have.
Detroit's ability to run the ball will be the difference between these two units, as Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery give the Lions one of the NFL's best running back duos.
EDGE: Lions
Packers offense vs. Lions defense
Green Bay is entering an intriguing year with quarterback Jordan Love. After throwing for over 4,100 yards and playing lights-out in the second-half of the 2023 season, Love took a small step back in 2024 and struggled at points down the stretch.
The Packers have some solid young talent at the receiver position, including first-round pick Matthew Golden. Detroit counters with what it hopes will be a stronger secondary, which is headlined by the safety duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch along with newcomer D.J. Reed at cornerback.
Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs is another of the league's top young backs, and as such could wind up being a big part of the offensive attack. However, Detroit has been good against the run in recent years.
Aidan Hutchinson looks to be a game-wrecker after another strong camp, and he could wind up having a big day. However, with the Packers' firepower, the duel between these two units is a draw at this point.
EDGE: Even
Quarterbacks
The Lions and Packers are both viewed as playoff contenders, and part of that has been the acclimation of their signal-callers. Goff has revamped what was thought to be a dormant career since the 2022 season, while Love stepped right into the shoes vacated by Aaron Rodgers and performed nicely.
Goff has the more established weapons around him and is the more experienced of the two, but the coordinator change has cast some doubt as to whether he can continue playing at a high level or not. Fortunately for Detroit, the Lions retain much of their skill position talent and new coordinator John Morton has a rapport with the quarterback dating back to his time on staff in 2022.
Love's success hinges on the continued growth of his receivers, along with the fact that he sputtered at times last year. If the version of Love from late in 2023 shows up, he could dice up Detroit's defense. If not, the Lions could force multiple takeaways. My inference is that he will be somewhere in the middle, which will give the Lions the edge.
EDGE: Lions
Special teams
The Packers have a veteran kicker in Brandon McManus, and he missed just one field goal in 21 attempts last year. Detroit counters with Jake Bates, who proved that he has one of the biggest legs in the league with some long boots last year.
Jack Fox was the NFL's best punter last season, and reminded many during camp why he holds that mantle. As a result, the Lions have the edge in the kicking game.
However, Detroit has had some penalty issues throughout the preseason when it comes to returns. Meanwhile, Green Bay has All-Pro Keisean Nixon taking kicks. This makes special teams a stalemate, and the team that pops a big return or doesn't commit penalties that back them up will be in position to wind up winning the game.
EDGE: Even
Coaching
Campbell has had Packers coach Matt LaFleur's number throughout the last three years, holding a 5-1 record against Green Bay in their last six meetings. Many of these games have been nail biters, with the Lions holding the edge late.
LaFleur has had plenty of success with the Packers over his tenure, with the offense in particular benefitting from his tutelage. However, Campbell has held the edge in this rivalry as of late, and will keep the upper hand over his NFC North counterpart.
EDGE: Lions