Terrion Arnold Active, Alex Anzalone Inactive Against Cardinals
The Detroit Lions will have cornerback Terrion Arnold available this week against the Arizona Cardinals.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone is inactive this week, one week after suffering a brain injury against the Buccaneers.
Arnold battled an illness this week, while Anzalone was in the league's concussion protocol.
Head coach Dan Campbell explained Sunday morning the team has been focused all week, and is remaining even-keeled after a poor performance last week.
"Really, that's where you've got to keep it," Campbell said on Fox 2 Detroit. "You get too far out in front of yourself, and you start looking too far out or you get into the perception of what things are, you've got to stay in the reality. We know what it is, we are very close. We just clean it up, and you move on to the next one. It's 1-0. We've just got to get 1-0. We've got one opponent, one week and one win."
The Cardinals are a team who are riding high after scoring more than 40 points against the Los Angeles Rams last week.
"I mean, look. This team's hungry, they're playing pretty good football," Campbell said. "They've added talent this year, they're playing good defense, very active. They are trying to protect this quarterback, run it, get downhill, play (action) pass off of it. He can run, he can pull it. But, they're being smart about it, and they're just -- they want you to make a mistake. So, as long as you stay true to what you do and let them make the first mistake, that's where you can get this team."
Here is the Lions' updated inactives list:
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu
- CB Ennis Rakestraw
- LB Alex Anzalone
- LB James Houston
- OL Giovanni Manu
- OL Colby Sorsdal
- WR Isaiah Williams