SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Undlin: 'You Do Not Lose Your Faith in the Scheme'

John Maakaron

No question, the loudest gripes from supporters of the Detroit Lions continue to revolve around a defense that has yet to reach its potential in any way, shape or form. 

Detroit's rush defense ranks 30th in the NFL, and the pass-rush win rate is abysmal through the first four games of the season. 

Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin remains steadfast in his belief that if the players trust each other and execute fundamentals consistently, the fortunes of the defense will turn around.

In Week 4 against the Saints, Detroit's defense allowed an injury-riddled team to post gaudy numbers offensively.

New Orleans was able to rush for 107 yards in the first half, and totaled 164 yards with three rushing touchdowns in its 35-29 victory over Detroit.

In the first half, New Orleans totaled 275 yards and 19 first downs.

In total, Drew Brees led an offense that amassed 392 yards and racked up 29 first downs.

Undlin expressed in a video conference with Detroit media Monday that he was still proud of his defense for fighting throughout the game and for earning stops in the second half.

“You keep going back to the pictures on the sideline, and what you do is you do not lose faith in your players. You do not lose your faith in the scheme, kind of going back to the trust thing and you keep grinding it out. You keep going back out there," Undlin said. 

"You keep fighting until you can find a way to stop them. And I was proud of those guys," Undlin commented further. "It could’ve gone a couple different ways there. We ended up staying together there, getting a couple stops and then obviously, the offense went down. We came up short there, but I was proud of the way they fought there at the end of the game because that could’ve gone the wrong way quick. So, we’ve got a way to go still, and I feel really positive about that happening going forward.”

More from SI All Lions:

Darrell Bevell Explains What Area Matthew Stafford Needs Improvement

What Are Odds Stafford Gets Traded to Dallas Cowboys?

Lions-Jaguars Early Week 6 Preview

Poll: Are You Rooting for the Lions to Lose to the Jaguars?

Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham Shines for Eagles

Roundtable: Will Lions Be Sellers at the Trade Deadline?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odds of Matthew Stafford Getting Traded to Dallas Cowboys

Read more on the odds of Matthew Stafford being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Vito Chirco

Are You Rooting for the Lions to Lose to the Jaguars?

If the Detroit Lions lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is a reasonable chance head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn would be dismissed.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Roundtable: Will Lions Be Sellers at Trade Deadline?

The latest SI Lions Roundtable focuses on whether Detroit will be sellers at the NFL trade deadline and more

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Former Lions Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham Shines for Eagles

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham is shining with the Philadephia Eagles.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

3 Potential Replacements for Bob Quinn

Read more on the three names that could be in line to replace Bob Quinn as Lions general manager

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports

Timing Is Right for Sheila Ford Hamp to Dismiss Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn

Read more why the Detroit Lions should move on from head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions-Jaguars Early Week 6 Preview

Read more on the Detroit Lions against Jacksonville Jaguars head-to-head history.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Grading Detroit Lions Rookies

Read more on how the rookies on the Detroit Lions roster have fared through their first four games.

John Maakaron

by

KCTruck

Bevell Explains What Area Matthew Stafford Needs Improvement

Read more on what Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell feels quarterback Matthew Stafford needs to work on to improve his play under center.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Pro and Cons of Trading Kenny Golladay

Read more on the pros and cons of the Lions trading impending free agent Kenny Golladay

Logan Lamorandier

by

MelloFan