How Lions, Jameson Williams Can Solve Shell Coverages

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been held in check for the most part throughout the team's first three games.

Williams' stat line has been solid throughout the first three games, with 10 catches for 127 yards, but he hasn't had the trademark explosive effect on the group that he's come to be known for throughout the first four seasons of his career.

This limit in production has been the result of the attention paid to him by opposing defenses, with Detroit's opponents committing multiple defenders to the deep part of the field in an effort to limit his ability to make plays down the field.

A trademark example of Williams' impact on the defense came in Detroit's win over the Jets on Isaac TeSlaa's 49-yard reception. After motioning Amon-Ra St. Brown to create a trips look on the right side of the formation, TeSlaa and Williams both ran crossing routes across the field.

Williams had a deep post, with TeSlaa running a shallow crosser. Williams took the safety on his side of the field out of the play, then drew the opposite safety in the two-high look which left TeSlaa wide open on his own route.

While the Jets focused their efforts in the key situation on limiting Williams, his teammate was the beneficiary and it resulted in a big gain that would ultimately set up the game-winning touchdown.

"It's a part of the game. I just look at it like I'm a threat," Williams said. "I'll take three people out of the play so the bros can make an explosive. It's got some good to it."

The Lions have faced plenty of shell, or two safety, coverages throughout the season. This has opened up the run game for Jahmyr Gibbs, who has rushed for 307 yards and added another 156 yards on 18 receptions on account of the two safeties opening up the short passing game.

One option for combating these shell looks is to simply attack them how the Lions have been throughout the early part of the season — utilizing Williams as a deep decoy to pull the safeties and attacking the flats and the middle of the field depending on coverage from the linebackers.

"When he goes crazy, hopefully the defense chooses to try to stop him and put more players in the box instead of playing a shell coverage or things like that," Williams said. "Also, that's where we help each other. Teams are so, I wouldn't say scared, but more aware that we can create explosives down the field in the pass game so they play us in shell. It allows (Gibbs) to get off and go off, but he's gonna do that regardless whether it's shell or one-high. It's just a part of the game, we've just got to scheme up how they're playing us."

Another possible option for Detroit would be to try to utilize on timing routes against these two deep safeties. Pairing Williams with a deep route that pulls the safety while Williams stops, such Williams on a dig route paired with a go route, could cause the safety to bail and leave Williams with space behind the linebackers.

Ultimately, the two-high looks pose a legitimate challenge for Williams to do what he does best and stretch the field. However, Williams can still impact the game in several ways and is always a threat in the event that teams utilize more man-to-man coverages.

"We've got to scheme up the defense from how they're trying to scheme us up," Williams said. "We've just got to execute. They're out there on the field, we've just got to execute. They're out there on the field, we've just got to make the plays even when it's not going to turn into an explosive and things like that."