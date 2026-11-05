With injuries on defense, the Detroit Lions could give a second-year defensive end his first opportunity in the NFL.

An injury cut Ahmed Hassanein's rookie season short, as he was waived with an injury diagnosis last season and returned on the practice squad once the injury settlement expired. However, he was never elevated to the active roster and as a result never made his official debut.

Hassanein had a strong training camp this year and made the team, but has been a healthy scratch for every game up to this point. As a result, he's still awaiting his NFL debut midway through his second season as a professional.

Things could change for Hassanein on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as veteran DJ Wonnum is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol after a collision with safety Brian Branch against the Minnesota Vikings.

In fact, Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson went as far as to say he believes Hassanein will get an opportunity Sunday against the Dolphins in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket.

"If I was a betting man I'd say Ahmed's probably getting his opportunity this weekend. Derrick Moore is gonna be out there for sure, both those guys," Hutchinson said. "D-Mo's shown a ton of progression these first few weeks, and I know Ahmed's just itching to get out there, man. He can't wait. I think it's going to be a good opportunity for those guys, and couldn't be happier for them."

A bigger update regarding Wonnum's status could be forthcoming this week at practice, and this will likely be telling as to whether or not the veteran could suit up for Detroit on Sunday. If he can't, it would potentially pave the way for Hassanein to be active for the first time in his career.

If Hassanein is active for the first time, it will be an intriguing look at the 2025 sixth-round pick out of Boise State. His journey to the NFL has been well-known, as he took an unlikely path after being born in Egypt and worked his way to an opportunity with Boise State.

After being drafted by the Lions, Hassanein has traveled a long journey toward what could be his first chance with the team. He underwent a position change this offseason, moving from a rush end to a big end with more responsibilities in the run game as well as more versatility as far as where he lines up.

Still, he found his way into the backfield on multiple occasions throughout the preseason including a sack of Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow in the opener this year.

Now, with injuries creating an opportunity for him, Hassanein has a chance to prove himself on the biggest stage Sunday against the Dolphins.