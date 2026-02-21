2026 Combine Preview: Oklahoma Defensive End Fits Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will certainly be among the many NFL team's interested in a pass rusher in the upcoming NFL Draft.

According to many draft analysts, the class is littered with quality defensive ends that make up a deep class.

Speaking to reporters on a recent videoconference, analyst Daniel Jeremiah listed three pass rushers he believes fit what the Detroit Lions are about.

He expressed general manager Brad Holmes is not going to concern himself with what anybody thinks about Detroit's needs, and the team is still going to target explosive, physical and gritty players.

“Cashius Howell is super explosive, like might run in the 4.4s type of explosive. And then Mesidor’s tough and physical, not quite as juicy, but he would fit the toughness component there,” Jeremiah explained to reporters. “R Mason Thomas is another one where, that would be kind of a Lions pick.

"I think most people view him as a second-round pick, but he’s such a good player, plays with energy and power, he plays with burst, he’s got an edge to him," Jeremiah added. "He’s someone who could climb up in the process. As I’m staring at it, Thomas actually kind of looks like a Lions-type player.”

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) chases after Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6'2, 249-pounds, Thomas had a solid career for the Sooners.

He recorded 15.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in the past two seasons. As a result, Thomas earned a first-team All-SEC honor in 2025, his final collegiate season.

According to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Thomas is a "twitched-up rush linebacker whose lack of size and length at the point of attack could be offset by his rush talent. Thomas has added good mass over the years but still gets engulfed and displaced by big, downhill blockers. He’s more dangerous on the move, slipping into gaps and disrupting edges before they’re set."

Detroit may be in the market for quicker, more explosive pass rushers, as the team was among the slowest to the quarterback last season.

"He’s an explosive speed rusher with the ability to shave the edge tightly or create surprising push with leverage and speed-to-power conversion. He needs to improve his hand work to create openings and counter long, athletic tackles with quick pass slides. Thomas should benefit from a wider alignment as an odd-front edge with the potential to earn a starting job within his first two seasons."

Many project Thomas currently as a top 50 selection in the upcoming draft.