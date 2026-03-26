Why NFL Analyst Believes Lions' Super Bowl Window Remains Open

The Detroit Lions haven't had the most awe-inspiring offseason. Outside of inking center Cade Mays to a free-agent deal, they haven't made a single high-impact signing.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes instead has chosen to build depth at numerous positions, acquiring a variety of middle-tier free agents, including running back Isiah Pacheco, cornerback Roger McCreary and tight end Tyler Conklin.

While those signings should help the Lions remain competitive, there are many fans and pundits that doubt those additions will enable the organization to make a deep playoff run in 2026.

Yet, Detroit does still possess a strong core of difference-making talent, with offensive weapons like Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown and playmakers on defense such as Brian Branch and Aidan Hutchinson. And because of such, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes the Lions’ Super Bowl window remains open.

“There aren’t many teams that wouldn’t trade for the Lions’ core: (Jared) Goff, Gibbs, Jamo (Jameson Williams), St. Brown, (Sam) LaPorta, (Penei) Sewell, Hutchinson, (Alim) McNeill, (Jack) Campbell and Branch. This is how good teams do it,” Breer penned in a recent NFL Draft mailbag. “Could they make a move or two and mortgage some contracts to accomplish that? Sure. But I’d say on balance, it’s still a really good team, and, contrary to popular opinion, the window hasn’t closed on those guys.”

Will Lions Draft Penn State QB Drew Allar in Second Round?

Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as the Lions’ starting signal-caller entering the 2026 campaign.

The veteran quarterback is coming off a third straight season in which he completed north of 67 percent of his passes and threw for at least 30 touchdowns and more than 4,500 yards.

Subsequently, there's little doubt he's still a proficient enough passer to lead Detroit back to the playoffs this upcoming season.

Yet, there's no succession plan for Goff, who will turn 32 on October 14.

If the season were to start today, 33-year-old Teddy Bridgewater would be Goff's backup. While Bridgewater is a nice veteran presence to have in the locker room, he is hardly the organization's future under center.

It's why there has been a growing amount of speculation that the Lions will target the position in this April's draft. Just don't expect Holmes & Co. to take a quarterback until Day 3, after they've already addressed more pressing areas of need (e.g. the offensive line and EDGE).

Consequently, it appears rather unlikely that Detroit will draft any quarterback, including Penn State's Drew Allar, in the second or third round.

Breer echoes the sentiment.

“The Lions have work to do on the offensive line, a unit that was the foundation of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell rebuild. With only those two picks (No. 17 and No. 50) in the top 100, and shrinking cap space, it’d stand to reason resources should go there, rather than to find a developmental quarterback,” Breer wrote. “So if the swing on Drew Allar—who is probably an early Day 3 pick anyway—comes in the fourth or fifth round? Good. At 50th, I’d be surprised.”