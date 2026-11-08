Setting Lions Fans Expectations for Jahmyr Gibbs Against Dolphins

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has lived up to his billing as one of the most electric players in the NFL.

Gibbs has proven to be a threat to score every time he gets the ball in his first season as Detroit's certified top option in the backfield. After three seasons splitting time with David Montgomery, Gibbs has asserted himself as the top option and one of the league's best backs after the team committed to him in the offseason by trading Montgomery to the Texans.

Through seven games, Gibbs has amassed 773 rushing yards including over 150 yards on the ground in two of his last three games. Against the Minnesota Vikings last week, who have one of the NFL's best defenses, he notched 153 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

The Alabama product has also been impactful as a pass-catcher, with 34 catches for 285 yards and two scores as a receiver.

Against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Gibbs could have another big outing. The Dolphins are struggling at this point in the season, with just one win under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis picked up on a trend in Detroit's five victories this year, and believes him keeping it going will be key for another Lions win on Sunday. He's picked Gibbs to go over his projected total for rushing and receiving yards against the Dolphins, which is currently set at 135.5.

"There’s been a common thread in each of the Detroit Lions wins this year and it has been Jahmyr Gibbs’ yards from scrimmage," Ellis said. "In all five wins, Gibbs has had at least 140 yards from scrimmage. In the two losses, he has been limited to 113 yards and 77 yards, respectively. I expect the Lions to win this game on Sunday, so that means Gibbs should continue to be very productive. The Lions had a real spark with the run game to end last week’s win that they can build on against Miami. Plus, Gibbs is always a threat in the pass game as well."

The Lions will be leaning on Gibbs perhaps more than in previous weeks, as Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors were both ruled questionable to play with ankle and neck injuries, respectively.

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