What Detroit Lions Snap Counts Reveal Against Packers

Here are the Detroit Lions snap counts from their Week 7 game at Ford Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Center Juice Scruggs, who was the No. 1 PFF-graded center entering the game, only played four snaps on special teams. Cade Mays returned from a wrist injury and played all 68 offensive snaps in his season debut.

Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Jimmy Rolder only had a role on special teams this week.

With the return of Brian Branch and emergence of Keith Abney, Christian Izien saw his role this week be only on special teams. Branch, in his first game returning from an Achilles injury suffered last season, played 67 percent of defensive snaps (45 snaps).

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: (68) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs: (61) 90%

Sione Vaki: (9) 13%, 12 special teams snaps (57%)

Jacob Saylors: 12 special teams snaps (57%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams: (57) 84%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (53) 78%

Isaac TeSlaa: (33) 49%

Tay Martin: 12 special teams snaps (57%)

DeAndre Carter: Six special teams snaps (29%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta: (66) 97%

Brock Wright: (38) 56%, Four special teams snaps (19%)

Tyler Conklin: (8) 12%,

Offensive line

Christian Mahogany: (68) 100%, Four special teams snaps (19%)

Blake Miller: (68) 100%, Four special teams snaps (19%)

Tate Ratledge: (68) 100%, Four special teams snaps (19%)

Cade Mays: (68) 100%

Penei Sewell: (68) 100%

Larry Borom: (12) 18%, Four special teams snaps( 19%)

Skyler Gill Howard: (2) 3%

Juice Scruggs: Four special teams snaps (19%)

Miles Frazier: Four special teams snaps (19%)

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson: (58) 87%

Alim McNeill: (52) 78%, Five special teams snaps (24%)

DJ Wonnum: (48) 72%, Five special teams snaps (24%)

Tyleik Williams: (34) 51%, Five special teams snaps (24%)

Skyler Gill-Howard: (31) 46%, Five special teams snaps (24%)

Tyler Lacy: (21) 31%, Four special teams snaps (19%)

Derrick Moore: (20) 30%, Five special teams snaps (24%)

Levi Onwuzurike: (14) 21%

Eric O'Neill: 13 special teams snaps (62%)

Linebackers

Jack Campbell: (67) 100%, Five special teams snaps (24%)

Derrick Barnes: (67) 100%, Two special teams snaps (10%)

Trevor Nowaske: (14) 21%, 17 special teams snaps (81%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (12) 57%

Amen Ogbongbemiga: (12) 57%

Jimmy Rolder: (12) 57%

Cornerbacks

Roger McCreary: (67) 100%, Five special teams snaps (24%)

D.J. Reed: (61) 91%

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: (21) 31%, Two special teams snaps (10%)

Khalil Dorsey: (14) 21%, 13 special teams snaps 62%

Rock Ya-Sin: (14) 21%, Four special teams snaps (19%)

Safeties

Chuck Clark: (55) 82%, Five special teams snaps (24%)

Brian Branch: (45) 67%

Keith Abney: (34) 51%

Christian Izien: 10 special teams snaps (48%)

Specialists

Jake Bates: Eight special teams snaps (38%)

Jack Fox: Six special teams snaps (29%)

Hogan Hatten: Six special teams snaps (29%)

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