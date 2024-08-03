Highlights, Worries from First Week of Lions Padded Practices
The Detroit Lions have concluded their first week of padded practices.
With a championship mindset, Dan Campbell's squad is embarking on a unique journey this season.
Expectations have risen quickly, as supporters are now expecting the young roster to take the next step in order to eventually hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
After a week of visiting the Lions' performance center, it is clear the roster is expecting to hit the ground running when the regular season begins against the Los Angeles Rams.
"The defense is just getting after it at a very high level, and are doing some things that are going to be disruptive," this writer said on the latest Lone Wolves Lions podcast. "This week we will definitely be a lot of learning and a lot of opportunities for the roster to take a look at, 'Okay, here's what we've done so far.' Now, we got to step it up, ahead of joint practices with the Giants on the road."
The latest Lone Wolves podcast reviews the main takeaways from the first week of padded practices, Levi Onwuzurike's emergence and the ramifications of Jake Bates, Hendon Hooker struggling early at camp.
