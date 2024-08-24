Backups Lead Packers to Preseason Blowout of Ravens
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a new preseason legend. However, with the start of the regular season looming in 13 days, they don’t have a clear-cut backup quarterback or reliable kicker.
Defensive end Arron Mosby forced a fumble and intercepted a pass as the Packers closed the preseason by beating the Baltimore Ravens 30-7 on Saturday at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay finished the preseason with a 2-1 record.
With an eye on the Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles and on the heels of a strong joint practice against the Ravens on Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur rested all of his starters and even several key backups. With Jordan Love watching from the sideline, Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt alternated two series apiece.
Clifford finished 6-of-14 for 53 yards with one touchdown while Pratt was 8-of-12 for 80 yards with one touchdown and one interception. By passer rating, Pratt was 78.5 and Clifford was 77.4.
Meanwhile, kicker Anders Carlson, who appeared to be in the driver’s seat to retain the job, missed a 32-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
While Clifford started 1-of-7, Pratt in his two first-half series was 6-of-8 for 67 yards and a touchdown. Both series resulted in points, highlighted by Pratt’s spectacular back-shoulder pass to Bo Melton for an 18-yard touchdown.
The Pratt-to-Melton connection gave the Packers a 13-7 lead. Moments later, it was 20-7.
With the Ravens getting close to scoring position, Mosby went untouched into the backfield and drilled rookie quarterback Devin Leary just as he was ready to throw. The ball rolled backward about 20 yards before it was scooped by up second-year safety Anthony Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown.
Moments later, Mosby struck again.
One of the things the defensive ends love about coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme is the ability to attack the quarterback rather than drop into coverage. However, on second down from the Packers’ 33, Mosby dropped into coverage and made a terrific all-hands grab on Leary’s pass for an interception.
Clifford’s 2-minute drive stalled just outside of field-goal range, and the Packers took a 20-7 lead into intermission.
The defense struck again to open the second half when Kalen King blasted tight end Riley Sharp and forced a fumble, which linebacker Christian Young recovered. Given a short field, Clifford on fourth-and-4 threw his best ball of the day, a 7-yard touchdown to receiver Malik Heath to extend the lead to 27-7.
If Pratt’s hot start gave him a boost in the backup battle against Clifford, he came crashing back to earth in the third quarter.
On his first series of the second half, he threw a terrible interception – right to linebacker Trenton Simpson, with no Packers receiver in the vicinity.
On his next series, he booted to the left and threw one far over the head of receiver Julian Hicks, who was wide open over the middle. That drive led to points, though. On third-and-7, Pratt’s short pass to Samori Toure gained 13 after Toure broke a tackle and gained 10 yards after the catch. Greg Joseph’s 55-yard field goal made it 30-7.
An 11-play, run-heavy drive set up Carlson for a 32-yard field goal, which he missed wide right. Carlson, who appeared to have the job locked up at the start of the day, made a 54-yard field goal to open the scoring. Joseph had a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter and the 55-yarder.
The Ravens finished with 177 yards and nine first downs. Green Bay had 193 rushing yards, with Ellis Merriweather, Nate McCrary and Wilson all topped 50 rushing yards.
Mosby wasn’t the only roster-bubble player who had a key play or two.
- With AJ Dillon (stinger) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) out, Emanuel Wilson ran 11 times for 52 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards.
- Heath, who is in the middle of the hottest competition of camp, caught four passes for 39 yards and one touchdown. However, Melton had his touchdown catch, too, and a pancake block on a 13-yard run by Ellis Merriweather.
- Kadeem Telfort, who started at left tackle, had a couple dominating blocks to spring the backs.
- For the second week in a row, linebacker Kristian Welch intercepted a pass. The Wisconsin native has been a core special teams player all four NFL seasons.
- King, who might be battling Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell for one spot at cornerback, had the forced fumble after missing one tackle on defense and one on special teams earlier.
