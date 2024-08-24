Live Updates: Starters Out as Packers Host Ravens
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the final preseason game of the year on Saturday. Follow all day for updates from sun-drenched Lambeau Field.
First Quarter
Packers 3, Ravens 0 (7:27 remaining)
Tight end Joel Wilson’s last-gasp run to a roster spot hasn’t started well. On the first series, he dropped a pass. On the second series, he missed the block on Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo, who hit Sean Clifford and helped force an incompletion. Clifford was incomplete on third down, as well, and is 1-of-7 to start.
Michael Pratt is warming up as part of an expected rotation at quarterback.
Packers 3, Ravens 0 (8:28 remaining)
The Packers forced a three-and-out punt. Offensive pass interference on receiver Devontez Walker put the Ravens in an insurmountable hole.
Packers 3, Ravens 0 (11:14 remaining)
The Packers scored two points last week. They’ve already got three as Anders Carlson booted a 54-yard field goal. Green Bay took the opening kickoffs and got into scoring position behind runs of 12 and 7 yards by Emanuel Wilson and a 13-yard catch by Malik Heath. On third-and-11, Sean Clifford dropped the shotgun snap, which ruined a receiver screen. Carlson watched the kick the whole way, and it curled inside the right upright.
38 Players Inactive for Packers
Are the Packers ready for Week 1?
“Yes, we are,” receiver Romeo Doubs said after Thursday’s joint practice against the Ravens.
Coach Matt LaFleur agrees. Here are the players who will not play, broken down by position.
Quarterback: Jordan Love.
Running back: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, AJ Dillon (stinger).
Receivers: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks
Offensive line: RT Zach Tom, LT Rasheed Walker, C Josh Myers, T Andre Dillard (shoulder), LG Elgton Jenkins, G Sean Rhyan, T/G Jordan Morgan (shoulder).
Tight ends: Tyler Davis, Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave.
Defensive ends: Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Preston Smith.
Defensive tackles: T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Kenny Clark, Spencer Waege (concussion).
Linebackers: Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper (hip), Isaiah McDuffie.
Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams.
Cornerbacks: Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell (hip), Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine (hamstring).
Rochell (hip) is out for injury purposes.
“I definitely think having the two joint practices helped a lot, just being able to see the different defenses,” Love said this week. “Going against our defense all camp, we’ve got a really good defense, so it helped a lot. I like where we’re at offensively. I think we’re ready to go, get the season started.”
Packers-Ravens Inactives
Nothing has been announced – it was about 15 minutes before last week’s kickoff at Denver when the team announced Jordan Love and Co. would not play – but it appears the starters will not play vs. the Ravens.
During warmups, the No. 1 offensive line stood behind the rest of the blockers as they went through pregame drills.
When the team went to 11 on 11, the No. 1 line was Kadeem Telfort, Royce Newman, Jacob Monk, Lecitus Smith and Travis Glover. Sean Clifford was the quarterback.
Defensively, Kalen King was at cornerback and Anthony Johnson and Zayne Anderson were the safeties.
And, sure enough:
Injured running backs AJ Dillon (stinger) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) did not go through warmups. Injured offensive linemen Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and Andre Dillard (shoulder) went through individual drills.
Key Dates for Packers
Training camp is complete. Here’s what’s ahead.
Tuesday: The Packers must cut the roster to 53 players by 3 p.m.
Wednesday: Formation of 16-player practice squad can begin at 11 a.m. For the Packers, it will be 17 players with the inclusion of International Player Pathway player Alex Hale, a kicker from Australia.
Friday, Sept. 6: Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Home opener vs. Colts, noon.
Kitan Oladapo Progressing
Safety Kitan Oladapo, a fifth-round pick by the Packers, suffered a broken toe at the Scouting Combine. He missed the entire offseason program and the start of training camp before playing a little on special teams at Cleveland and 32 promising snaps on defense at Denver.
“I think it was good,” he said this week. “It was a good start just to go out there and let loose. There’s alignment and assignment issues but I think it was a good start.”
Oladapo wound up tied for fourth on the team with four tackles vs. Denver.
“I showed some flashes,” he said. “Just need to be more consistent and get more comfortable in the system and with my body and get my legs back.”
Oladapo missed too much time to be an immediate contributor on defense. He’s miles behind Xavier McKinney and fellow rookies Javon Bullard and Evan Williams on the depth chart. But a spot on the 53-man roster is well within reach, which means an early role on special teams.
“Me and my coach were talking,” he said of Ryan Downard. “Just go out there and play fearless, we’ll correct the mistakes later. Just go out there and put on tape being physical, be aggressive, and maximum effort. We’ll do the assignment-wise later.”
Even if the starters play a series or two against the Ravens, Oladapo figures to get a lot of snaps on Saturday.
“The more he gets to play, the better he’ll do, the faster he’ll play,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I thought he showed up and showed good physicality, good range. I think he’s still trying to get his legs underneath him. But I’m excited about the player. I think he showed consistent growth every time we go out and practice, both on defense and on teams.”
Packers vs. Ravens: How to Watch
Date and Time: noon Saturday.
Location: Lambeau Field.
TV: The Packers TV Network will carry the game live.
NFL Network will air the game at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The Line: The Packers are 2.5-point favorites.
