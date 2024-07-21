Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Each of Packers’ Day 3 Rookies
Note: This is the final story in a series breaking down the best- and worst-case scenarios for each member of the Packers' 2024 NFL Draft class.
The Green Bay Packers had some of the highest draft capital in the league on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, making six selections. It marked the fifth consecutive year that Green Bay made at least six selections during the final day of the draft.
Other than one pick, Green Bay used it selections in the late rounds to continue to invest in arguably their two most significant positions of need: the offensive line and the defensive secondary. While some might just be depth pieces, others will be competing for important roles this training camp.
Green Bay has found some gems in the later rounds under general manager Brian Gutekunst, especially at both of the aforementioned position groups. This class could certainly feature some if they live up to potential in their best-case scenarios.
Safety Evan Williams
Best Case for Evan Williams: Slasher downfield defender in specific packages
If Evan Williams lives up to his potential, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will have much more creative freedom when it comes to the middle of the field. The Oregon safety is an aggressive and physical player who turns into a Tazmanian devil. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Williams could be an important contributor in the both the run and pass game. He was an excellent blitzer in college.
Worst Case for Evan Williams: Struggles with open-field tackling.
Even though Williams is not afraid to lay the wood, sometimes he misses his target. All of his potential as a hard-hitting defender will be for naught if he can not become a more consistent and stronger tackler. He'll have to avoid simply throwing his body at runners and hoping to bring them down and rely more on technique.
Offensive Lineman Jacob Monk
Best Case for Jacob Monk: Becomes the heir-apparent to Josh Myers at center.
The Josh Myers experiment might be coming to an end after the 2024 season. If not earlier. Though Jacob Monk mostly started at right guard and right tackle at Duke, he also started 12 games at center throughout his career. Myers will enter training camp as the heavy favorite to be the starter due to his experience, but don't be surprised if Monk is rotated in eventually. A few solid performances there could earn Monk the job for next year.
Worst Case for Jacob Monk: Doesn't have size to play center, struggles with penalties.
Even though Monk is listed as 6-foot-3 and 308 pounds, he has the body type more fitting for a guard. There's some concern that he doesn't have the width to play center in the NFL. Even if he doesn't work out at center, Monk would likely still compete for opportunities at either guard position.
Safety Kitan Oladapo
Best Case for Kitan Oladapo: Reliable run defender with ability to pitch in anywhere if needed.
Just like the other two safeties selected by the Packers, Oladapo brings plenty of versatility to the field. While his ability as a run defender is likely where he will most consistently contribute, he also has good tape in pass coverage. If the injury bug hits the safety room, though, Oladapo could be a saving grace. At 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, the Oregon State product has the size and toughness to be a physical force. He could earn a role as a dime linebacker.
Worst Case for Kitan Oladapo: Doesn't adjust to speed of NFL game to be an effective run defender
Oladapo, unlike Willliams, is a more patient defender who waits for the right angle to open on runs before pursuing a tackle. But he can sometimes hesitate when trying to diagnose a play. He'll need to adjust to the NFL speed for his physicality to translate. Otherwise, Williams and second-year safety Anthony Johnson Jr. will take most of the snaps of Oladapo's envisioned role. Having missed the entire offseason program with a broken toe, he will be playing catch-up.
Offensive Lineman Travis Glover
Best Case for Travis Glover: Versatile depth piece at guard and tackle who shows reliable potential.
Glover doesn't have great agility but can be a bully with his size and strength. At 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, he can win battles with power alone. He has experience at Georgia State starting mostly at left and right tackle and sparingly at left guard. The Packers list him as a tackle but he'll likely be rotated at tackle and guard through training camp. Staying on the roster as a backup at either position while he continues to develop his technical skills would be a successful first year. He could turn into a swing tackle, like Yosh Nijman, in the years to come.
Worst Case for Travis Glover: Struggles to develop technical skills, housed on practice squad.
There are valid concerns on how to evaluate Glover considering he was playing in the Sun Belt Conference. He'll have to show during training camp and the preseason that he has the technical skills to be more than just a big body. The Packers constantly rotate the bottom of their offensive line depth chart and Glover could quickly be lost in the mix.
Quarterback Michael Pratt
Best Case for Michael Pratt: Performs well in preseason, potential for Matt Hasselbeck-esque trade.
A rare case where the Packers hope a draft pick is not playing for them in two or three years, an investment reminiscent of Matt Hasselbeck. The Packers selected Hasselbeck in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft and flipped him in a trade ahead of the 2001 season, swapping first-round picks and earning a third-round selection from Seattle.
It won't take much regular-season playing time for Pratt to get on other teams' radars. Hasselbeck only made 29 regular-season attempts in his two years with Green Bay. A trade after this preseason would be surprising but, if Pratt stacks impressive performances over the next two or three years, he could have a high return on investment for Green Bay.
Worst Case for Michael Pratt: Bad preseason, shelfed on practice squad.
Even if Green Bay isn't able to eventually flip Pratt, they will hope to develop him into a long-term backup if Sean Clifford doesn't turn out. A disappointing preseason for Pratt would lead the Packers to focus more on vetting Clifford for the backup job and only keeping Pratt on the practice squad for years to come.
Cornerback Kalen King
Best Case for Kalen King: Elite ball skills open up window for exciting potential.
If Kalen King didn't already play with enough tenacity, he told reporters after he was selected by the Packers that he will play with a "permanent chip on his shoulder" after falling to the seventh round. He plays with a see-ball, get-ball mentality, creating 21 pass breakups and grabbing three interceptions in the 2022 season. He can be a menace at the catch point and is not afraid to tackle. He took snaps at both boundary and nickel corner during the offseason and could get in the mix for playing time.
Worst Case for Kalen King: Doesn't have speed to succeed in NFL, 2022 season was a fluke.
King was almost a completely different player in 2023 compared to 2022. His struggles in his final year are the main reason he was available for Green Bay to select him with the third-to-last pick of the draft. He's not the fastest athlete, running a 4.61 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, and might not have the fluidity to track routes. Ultimately, King is a low-risk, high-reward project that might take years for the Packers to really know what they have in the former Penn State player.
