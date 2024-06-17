More Open Practices Highlight Packers Training Camp Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers announced their 2024 training camp schedule on Monday. Including Family Night and a joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens, 16 practices will be open to the public.
As announced earlier this month by team President and CEO Mark Murphy, the first practice of training camp will be held on July 22. That practice will start at 10:30 a.m.; the team did not announce start times for any of its other practices.
Family Night will be held inside Lambeau Field at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.
The final practice of training camp will be the joint matchup against the Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 22.
The public will have more viewing opportunities than in past years. In 2023, 13 practices were open to the public. There were 12 in 2022 and 13 in 2021. No practices were open to the public in 2020 due to COVID. There were 16 open practices in 2019, coach Matt LaFleur’s debut season.
Rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans will return for the start of training camp on July 17. Everyone else is scheduled to report on July 21, with practice the next day.
Because the regular season is starting earlier than usual – the Packers will kick off the season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6 – the first practice of camp is earlier than normal, too. It was July 26 in 2023, July 27 in 2022, July 28 in 2021, Aug. 3 in 2020 (COVID year) and July 25 in 2019.
The practice will practice on three consecutive days three times: July 22-24, July 26-28 and July 30-Aug. 1.
Green Bay wrapped up its two-day minicamp on Wednesday.
“I think we’ve laid a good foundation,” LaFleur said. “The things that we stressed to these guys in terms of our communication, how close the connection can get, I think it’s a good start.
“But it really doesn’t matter once we come back to training camp. (Then) it’s about what we do moving forward. Again, it’s just the foundation. So, I feel really good about the group in there and, hopefully, throughout the course of these five weeks is you cannot come back the same player. You’ve got to come back better. You’ve got to come back in better shape, and you’ve got to come back better mentally.”
The Packers finished 9-8 last season, then routed Dallas in the playoffs before falling short San Francisco. The strong finish to the season has the team eager to push forward.
“I think it’s just excitement,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Everyone, I think, from when the season ended last year, the way it ended for us, I think everybody was hungry and ready to just get back to it, get back to training camp and get the new season rolling. There’s been a good amount of time since that game so I think everyone’s still hungry and just excited to get rolling.
Green Bay Packers training camp
Monday, July 22: 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 23: TBA
Wednesday, July 24: TBA
Friday, July 26: TBA
Saturday, July 27: TBA
Sunday, July 28: TBA
Tuesday, July 30: TBA
Wednesday, July 31: TBA
Monday, Aug. 1: TBA
Tuesday, Aug 3: Family Night, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: TBA
Wednesday, Aug. 7: TBA
Saturday, Aug. 10: Preseason at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: TBA
Wednesday, Aug. 14: TBA
Friday, Aug. 16: Joint practice at Denver Broncos, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 18: Preseason at Denver Broncos, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: TBA
Thursday, Aug. 22: Joint practice vs. Baltimore Ravens in Green Bay, TBA
Saturday, Aug. 24: Preseason vs. Baltimore Ravens, noon
More Green Bay Packers News
Updated report card: Coaching | Updated report card: Draft | Latest NFC North odds | Key five weeks for Edgerrin Cooper | Updated report card: Free agency | PFF’s center rankings give Watt/King vibe | Jekyll and Hyde Packers | Christian Watson healthy, hopeful | Top 10 roster | Minicamp ends day early | Preston Smith on scheme, sacks | Four INTs for Sean Clifford