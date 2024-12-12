Packers-Seahawks Preview: It’s Strength vs. Strength
The Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a Sunday Night Football showdown at Lumen Field.
It’s a matchup that conjures memories from a decade ago.
With 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 2014 NFC Championship Game, the Seahawks trailed 19-14 and lined up for an onside kick. Had the Packers recovered, it might have sent them to the Super Bowl. Instead, Seattle recovered and, ultimately, beat the Packers in overtime.
Sunday’s game could preview a potential playoff matchup, as the Seahawks hold the NFC’s third seed and the Packers the sixth.
Seattle (8-5) is red hot, riding a four-game winning streak that’s been powered by coach Mike Macdonald’s defense. During that span, the Seahawks are No. 1 with 15.5 points allowed per game.
Over that same period, Green Bay (9-4) is fifth with 29.8 points scored per game. The Packers have scored 30-plus points in three consecutive games and are up to 12th in red zone scoring, converting 55.1 percent of trips into touchdowns. Jordan Love has been a key factor, boasting a passer rating greater than 100 in each of his last four games.
“We’ve got to be able to just stay on track, have positive plays and convert third downs, but they’re a solid defense,” Love said.
While Seattle is second in opponent passer rating (78.6) during its winning streak, it has struggled against the run. Seattle allowed 121 rushing yards and a 5.3-yard average against James Conner and the Cardinals last week, and is 21st for the season with 126.5 rushing yards allowed per game.
That could give the Packers a prime opportunity to lean on their ground game. Leading the charge is one of the league’s top backs, Josh Jacobs, who ranks third in the NFL with 1,053 rushing yards.
Jacobs has been on a tear with eight touchdowns over the last four games, including three touchdowns each against the 49ers and Lions. If Green Bay can establish the run early, Jacobs could be the key to wearing down Seattle’s defense, quieting the crowd and controlling the tempo of the game.
The Love-led passing game could get a boost with Romeo Doubs’ potential return from a concussion that sidelined him the last two games. While he remains in the concussion protocol, Doubs was full participation at Wednesday’s practice.
“I think we’re making progress,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
With or without Doubs, the Packers will need to get Jayden Reed more involved in the offense. Reed has been held to less than 30 receiving yards in each of the last four games, despite being a dynamic playmaker earlier in the season. With his speed and versatility, Green Bay needs to prioritize getting him the ball.
While Reed’s production has dipped, Christian Watson has stepped up in recent weeks. Watson has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in two of his last four games. His resurgence has been a bright spot for the Packers.
Both teams boast young talent on offense. Along with old standbys DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle's trio of receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet is making a significant impact.
A first-round pick last year, Smith-Njigba has established himself as a reliable target, hauling in 75 receptions for 911 yards and five touchdowns.
"He's a guy we studied extensively coming out of the draft, and he's really rounding into a pretty darn good receiver,” LaFleur said. “And I know DK's missed a few games, but he's gotten more opportunity and you're seeing the production out there. So, he's become a go-to guy for them."
Charbonnet, a dual-threat back, has rushed for 400 yards and seven touchdowns. With Walker out with a calf injury, Charbonnet had a breakout performance against the Cardinals with 22 carries for 134 yards and two scores. He's also proven to be a valuable asset in the passing game, catching seven passes for 59 yards.
When healthy, Walker is another dynamic dual-threat force in the Seahawks' backfield. During his first two seasons, he had almost 2,400 total yards and 18 touchdowns.
To counter Seattle's potent rushing attack, Green Bay's defense will need to be at its best. It enters this game ranked seventh in the NFL with 4.11 yards allowed per carry.
"I think our run defense has done a really nice job,” LaFleur said. “It's going to be important in this game. Their back [Charbonnet] went off for like 190 total yards last week, like 150 on the ground. So, it's going to be a good challenge for us."
In addition to their strong run defense, the Packers have received a boost from defensive end Rashan Gary, who has recently picked up his pace, recording at least half a sack in four of his last five games.
While Seattle ranks only 15th with 23.2 points per game, quarterback Geno Smith ranks second in completions and yards and fifth in completion percentage. He will stress a Packers pass defense that has struggled the last couple games.
The Packers' road to the Super Bowl is likely to be a challenging one, requiring them to win multiple games away from Lambeau Field. Not that the Packers are looking that far ahead, but back-to-back road games against Detroit and Seattle should get them ready for what’s ahead.
"Every opportunity to go on the road,” LaFleur said, “can harden you and make you better."
