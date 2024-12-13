Packers-Seahawks Injury Update: Jaire Alexander Doesn’t Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury, was not on the field for the start of Friday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday night’s game at the Seattle Seahawks in question.
Alexander was not seen inside the Don Hutson Center during the 15 minutes of stretching and warm-ups that reporters were allowed to watch.
Coach Matt LaFleur will provide an update after practice on whether Alexander missed practice because of the knee or some other reason.
Alexander was full participation at practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
“I have more of a chance this week than I had last week,” Alexander said after Thursday’s practice.
Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final play of the Week 8 game at Jacksonville. He sat out four of the next five games, with the exception being at Chicago after the bye, when he made it through 10 snaps before aggravating the injury.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is second in the NFL in passing attempts and the team is sixth in passing percentage. They have a big-time receiver trio of DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett.
So, what would Alexander’s availability mean to defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley against a top passing attack?
“I mean I think we all know the answer to that question,” Hafley said on Thursday. “When Ja is healthy, he’s one of the best corners in our league. Week in and week out, when you’re playing against some premier players, sometimes it’s helpful to have a premier player to have out there with him.
“So, if he’s available, that would be great. If he’s not, I say this with complete confidence in all the other players we have, I’m confident that they’ll go out and we’ll compete and continue to play better and play good defense. But like Matt (LaFleur) said, he was out there today, and we’ll see what tomorrow and the next day bring. But I know he’s trying.”
The only other player who did not practice was rookie safety Javon Bullard. He’s “week to week,” LaFleur said on Monday, and almost certainly will not play vs. Seattle.
Receiver Romeo Doubs, who missed the last two games with a concussion, and safety Evan Williams, who suffered a concussion last week, practiced again. They were in the concussion protocol as of Thursday afternoon but practiced all week, including full participation on Thursday.
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, returned to practice this week and participated in all three practices.
“Real good, real good,” he said when asked how he feels. “Ready to roll, ready to roll.”
Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, whose star running back, Kenneth Walker, didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of an injured calf, has been impressed with the Packers’ defense.
“Obviously, they focus on taking the ball away,” he told reporters on Thursday. “I think that they're very solid. Their scheme-sound. On first and second downs, they want to make sure they're forcing you to get into third downs. And then I think they're super-creative on third down and very aggressive. So, you're talking about a heavy zone team on first and second down and then you get into third down and it's kind of on.”
This story will be updated after LaFleur talks after Friday’s practice and again following the release of the final injury reports. For now, here are the reports from Thursday.
Green Bay Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (ankle).
Limited: CB Corey Ballentine (knee), DT Kenny Clark (rest), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), LG Elgton Jenkins (rest), LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle; designated to return from IR), LT Rasheed Walker (knee).
Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), OT Travis Glover (illness), C Josh Myers (pectoral), DE Lukas Van Ness (thumb), S Evan Williams (concussion).
Seattle Seahawks Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Tre Brown (hamstring), DT Johnathan Hankins (rest), RT Abraham Lucas (knee), S Jerrick Reed (quad), TE Brady Russell), RB Kenneth Walker (calf).
Limited: LB Ernest Jones (knee/rest), WR DK Metcalf (shoulder), DE Leonard Williams (foot/rest).
Full: CB Artie Burns (toe; designated to return from IR), P Michael Dickson (back), OT Stone Forsythe (hand), WR Tyler Lockett (rest), LB Boye Mafe (rest), LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), DT Jarran Reed (rest), LG Laken Tomlinson (rest), S K’Von Wallace (ankle; designated to return from IR).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Seahawks keys to the game | Packers-Seahawks injury report | Latest on Edgerrin Cooper | Jordan Love is getting hot | Packers-Seahawks game preview | On SI NFL Power Rankings | Noteworthy changes to practice squad | Impact of mini-bye on winning, losing | Luke Musgrave returns from IR | Packers-Seahawks: TV, trends, odds | Packers-Seahawks matchups | Packers mock drafts | Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Packers can’t ignore Jayden Reed | Contenders or frauds? | Latest Packers playoff probabilities, possibilities | The good news is the Packers just won the Super Bowl