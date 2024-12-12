Packers-Seahawks Injury Update: Key Starters Trending
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the second consecutive day, safety Javon Bullard was the only member of the Green Bay Packers’ active roster who did not practice on Thursday.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has missed three consecutive games with a knee injury, was full participation on Wednesday and went through individual drills while reporters were present inside the Don Hutson Center.
Receiver Romeo Doubs, who missed the last two games, and safety Evan Williams, who was injured during the first half at Detroit, practiced again as they work their way through the concussion protocol.
Doubs was full participation on Wednesday – obviously a good sign after he was limited at all three practices last week but didn’t play.
Alexander originally was injured on the final defensive snap at Jacksonville on Oct. 27. He has played just 10 snaps since – at Chicago after the bye, when he aggravated the injury.
“He looked like he was moving around well,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’ll just see how it transpires throughout the course of the week and, hopefully, he’ll be ready to roll.”
His presence would be important this week against the Seattle Seahawks’ high-flying passing game. Quarterback Geno Smith is second in the NFL in completions, attempts and yards.
Rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was inactive the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, practiced for a second consecutive day. He had emerged as an impact player before the injury.
“I think his eyes have gotten much better,” linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said last week. “He’s playing fast (and) it’s putting him in position to make plays. He’s had some improvement and, like everybody else, I know he’s got a lot left out there that he wants to get better at, so excited for him to keep progressing.”
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who was shaken up on the final series at Detroit, and cornerback Corey Ballentine, who injured a knee on the opening kickoff return against Miami and was out at Detroit, practiced, as well.
Second-year tight end Luke Musgrave, who was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, practiced for a second consecutive day.
During the portion of practice open to reporters, he worked on blocking drills with an assistant coach while the other tight ends went through a routes-on-air period with the quarterbacks and receivers.
“It’s been awesome to see Luke,” quarterback Jordan Love said on Wednesday. “He was out there in pads and whatnot doing some individual stuff today. It was great to see him back here. Obviously, had a tough injury, didn’t know when he was going to be back, if it would be this week or not. It’s definitely nice to see him back out there.
“Hopefully, we can get him back for the end of the season and for playoffs and what not, so it’s awesome to have a guy like that back out there.”
Seattle has a long injury report, but many of those players were out on Wednesday while getting veteran rest.
One key player who did not practice was standout running back Kenneth Walker due to a calf injury that held him out last week. Not only is Walker the team’s leading rusher with 542 yards and seven touchdowns, but he’s also set career highs with 38 receptions for 271 yards.
“He’s still day-to-day right now,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters in Seattle on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t say a lot more. It got more complicated as the week went on, so that’s why we had to do some more tests and stuff. But right now, there are positive signs. So, we’ll just say day-to-day I think is fair, but it’s not long term.”
In 40 games in three seasons, Walker has 3,192 total yards and 26 touchdowns.
He wouldn’t necessarily need to practice to play in the game.
“I would like to see him at some point,” Macdonald said, “but I wouldn’t say that that would exclude him from playing.”
This story will be updated once the injury reports are updated following Thursday’s practices. For now, here are the reports from Wednesday.
Green Bay Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (ankle).
Limited: CB Corey Ballentine (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), OT Travis Glover (illness), LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle; designated to return from IR), S Evan Williams (concussion).
Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), C Josh Myers (pectoral), DE Lukas Van Ness (thumb), LT Rasheed Walker (knee).
Seattle Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Tre Brown (hamstring), LB Ernest Jones (knee/rest), WR Tyler Lockett (rest), LB Boye Mafe (rest), DT Jarran Reed (rest), S Jerrick Reed (quad), LG Laken Tomlinson (rest), RB Kenneth Walker (calf), DE Leonard Williams (foot/rest).
Limited: P Michael Dickson (back), TE Brady Russell).
Full: CB Artie Burns (toe; designated to return from IR), OT Stone Forsythe (hand), RT Abraham Lucas (knee), WR DK Metcalf (shoulder), LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), S K’Von Wallace (ankle; designated to return from IR).
