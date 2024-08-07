Packers Announce Roster Moves, including a New Kicker
The Packers have added another kicker to the roster.
Alex Hale from Oklahoma State was signed after a tough day from both kickers where they were kicking into a stiff wind.
Hale was practicing with the team when they took the field on Wednesday.
While LaFleur dismissed the tough day from both Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph stating we should all, "Chalk it up as a win for the wind yesterday."
Hale will join Carlson and Joseph in a kicking competition that has lasted all offseason and seen five kickers including Hale thrown into the fray.
Hale was 27-34 in his final year at Oklahoma State including 3-4 on kicks longer than 50 yards.
Carlson and Joseph have both had their struggles recently, specifically Carlson.
The Packers were likely hoping that Carlson could get back on track after a tough end of the season that saw him lead the league in missed kicks.
Carlson has picked up where he left off a year ago. He has a big leg, but is inconsistent.
He's below 80 percent through Tuesday's practice in training camp, and trails Joseph in the kicking competition based soley on kicks on the field.
Of course there is more to picking who the kicker will be than that, and the Packers have clearly not stopped adding competition to their kicker room.
He comes from an extensive background in sports after growing up on the southeastern coast of Austrailia.
Hale starred in almost any sport he tried, and wanted to be the best at everything he did.
“He just wanted to play sport,” father Glenn Hale said to The Oklahoman. “When he played soccer, he wanted to play for the Australian team. If he was playing tennis, it was Wimbledon.
“He wasn’t obsessed. He was just naturally good at things.”
In addition to Hale, the Packers signed defensive linemen Brevin Allen, and Zach Morton
In the corresponding roster move, they waived/injured cornerback Don Callis and wide receiver Rory Starky.
The defensive front could use a few reinforcements, as they've added two new bodies to the mix.
Defensive ends Kingsley Enagbare, Keshawn Banks and Deslin Alexandre are all battling various injuries at this time.
Enagbare returned to practice Wednesday, but it's unclear what his status will be for Saturday's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Morton, 25, went undrafted out of Akron in 2023, whose signing was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first addition to the roster.
Morton signed with the Lions following the draft and was waived by the team on Aug. 5, before he played in any preseason games.
Morton spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL in 2024. He registered three tackles and a half-sack.
Allen spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
Allen was a 2023 undrafted free agent who played in two games with the team last year after being elevated from the practice squad.
He has yet to record a stat in the NFL, but was productive in college for Campbell University, where he led the conference in sacks in 2021.