Packers-Titans Injury Report: 17 Players on ‘Victory Monday’ List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL games played on Thursday night cause some oddities. Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, for instance, didn’t even go home after Sunday’s slump-busting victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

“That’s just the way it is and that’s kind of the way I’ve done it every year, no matter if it was here or somewhere else,” LaFleur said on Monday, though he did take a nap on his office couch. “Just go right in and get to work. It’s a challenge, but every team has it, so [the Tennessee Titans are] going through the same things we are right now.”

Another oddity is the injury report. The Packers didn’t practice on Monday but they had to produce an injury report. LaFleur listed 17 players, including left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell as did not participate.

Bakhtiari, because of his ongoing knee problems, and Campbell, who has missed the last two games with the knee injury sustained at Buffalo, will be the names to watch this week.

“I’m not quite sure where ‘Dre will be as far as Thursday’s concerned,” LaFleur said. “I’d put him in that day-to-day category and see how he comes out. But I think Isaiah (McDuffie’s) done a nice job. He’s always performed at a high level on teams. You can feel his speed and physicality, but I think it’s translated to the defensive side of the ball. And when asked to step in there, he’s done a really good job.”

Another name to watch is receiver Randall Cobb. He is eligible to come off injured reserve this week, and he looked like he was moving well during a pregame workout before the Dallas game. But the team won’t hold a typical practice this week due to the short turnaround to get a real gauge.

“We’ll let him go through the walk-throughs the next couple days and try to test him out and see where he’s at. I would still put him in that day-to-day category,” LaFleur said.

Linebacker Krys Barnes, who suffered a concussion at Detroit and was inactive vs. Dallas, would have been full participation.

LaFleur and his counterpart, Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel, each put 17 players on his injury report. That includes cornerback Caleb Farley, a former first-round pick, with a potentially significant back injury.

Packers-Titans Injury Report

Packers

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb).

Limited: CB Rasul Douglas (calf), OLB Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (shin), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (calf), RG Jon Runyan (knee), OLB Preston Smith (shoulder/groin), WR Christian Watson (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (foot).

Full: LB Krys Barnes (concussion).

Titans

DNP: K Randy Bullock (calf), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), CB Caleb Farley (back), WR Cody Hollister (back), DB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), C Ben Jones (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle).

Limited: Denico Autry (rest), OL Aaron Brewer (toe), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (rest), LB David Long (neck), CB Roger McCreary (calf), DB Elijah Molden (groin), DL Kevin Strong (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

Full: S Amani Hooker (shoulder).

